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Poster of Perfil and Thomas
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Perfil and Thomas
5.3

Perfil and Thomas

, 1985
Perfil and Thomas
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Perfil and Thomas
5.3

Cast

Vitaly Shapovalov
Alexey Zaitsev
Director Galina Barinova
Writer Viktor Merezhko
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1985
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Perfil and Thomas, Перфил и Фома

Cartoon rating

5.3
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