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Площадки
5.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Perfil and Thomas
5.3
Perfil and Thomas
, 1985
Perfil and Thomas
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.3
Cast
Vitaly Shapovalov
Alexey Zaitsev
Director
Galina Barinova
Writer
Viktor Merezhko
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1985
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Perfil and Thomas, Перфил и Фома
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Cartoon rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
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