6.9Trop belle pour toi
Too Beautiful for You, 1989
France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Cast
Roland Blanche
Marcello
Denise Chalem
Lorène
Philippe Loffredo
Tanguy
Stéphane Auberghen
Paula
Director Bertrand Blier
Writer Bertrand Blier
Film details
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 21 October 1989
Release date
|21 October 1989
|France
|2 March 1990
|Great Britain
|25 January 2024
|Kazakhstan
|16+
|23 February 1992
|South Korea
|18
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,776,440
Production Ciné Valse, DD Productions, Orly Films
Also known as
Trop belle pour toi, Too Beautiful for You, Bela Demais para Ti, Demasiado bella para mi, Demasiado bella para ti, For smuk til dig, För vacker för dig!, Liian kaunis sinulle!, Linda Demais para Você, Poly omorfi... gia sena, Příliš krásná, Troppo bella per te!, Túl szép hozzád, Zbyt piękna dla ciebie, Zu schön für Dich, Zu schön für Dich!, Πολύ όμορφη για σένα, Слишком красивая для тебя, 美しすぎて, 美得過火
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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