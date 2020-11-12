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Poster of Too Beautiful for You
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Too Beautiful for You
6.9

Too Beautiful for You

, 1989
Trop belle pour toi
France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Too Beautiful for You
6.9

Cast

Josiane Balasko
Josiane Balasko
Colette Chevassu
Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Bernard Barthélémy
Carole Bouquet
Carole Bouquet
La voisine de Colette
Roland Blanche
Marcello
François Cluzet
François Cluzet
Pascal Chevassu
Myriam Boyer
Myriam Boyer
Geneviève
Denise Chalem
Lorène
Didier Bénureau
Léonce
Philippe Loffredo
Tanguy
Stéphane Auberghen
Paula
Director Bertrand Blier
Writer Bertrand Blier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 21 October 1989
Release date
21 October 1989 France
2 March 1990 Great Britain
25 January 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
23 February 1992 South Korea 18
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,776,440
Production Ciné Valse, DD Productions, Orly Films
Also known as
Trop belle pour toi, Too Beautiful for You, Bela Demais para Ti, Demasiado bella para mi, Demasiado bella para ti, For smuk til dig, För vacker för dig!, Liian kaunis sinulle!, Linda Demais para Você, Poly omorfi... gia sena, Příliš krásná, Troppo bella per te!, Túl szép hozzád, Zbyt piękna dla ciebie, Zu schön für Dich, Zu schön für Dich!, Πολύ όμορφη για σένα, Слишком красивая для тебя, 美しすぎて, 美得過火

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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