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Poster of Two arrows. Stone Age Detective
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Two arrows. Stone Age Detective
5.7

Two arrows. Stone Age Detective

, 1989
Dve strely. Detektiv kamennogo veka
USSR / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Two arrows. Stone Age Detective
5.7

Cast

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Glava roda
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Ushastyy
Nikolai Karachentsov
Nikolai Karachentsov
Chelovek boya
Leonid Yarmolnik
Leonid Yarmolnik
Dolgonosik
Natalya Gundareva
Natalya Gundareva
Vdova
Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Khodok
Nina Maslova
Nina Maslova
Olga Kabo
Olga Kabo
Cherelashka
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Krasnorechivyy
Aleksandr Ivanov
Dlinnyy
Maria Vinogradova
Pozhilaya
Director Alla Surikova
Writer Aleksandr Volodin
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 5 June 1989
Release date
26 February 2009 Russia 16+
26 February 2009 Kazakhstan
5 June 1989 USSR
26 February 2009 Ukraine
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Dve strely. Detektiv kamennogo veka, Две стрелы. Детектив каменного века, Broken Arrow: A Pre Historic Detective Story, Deux Flèches : Le Détective de l'âge de pierre, Two Arrows. The Crime Story from the Stone Age

Film rating

5.7
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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