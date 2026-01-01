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Poster of Body Double
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Body Double
6.8

Body Double

, 1984
Body Double
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller, Detective / 18+
Poster of Body Double
6.8

Synopsis

A young actor's obsession with spying on a beautiful woman who lives nearby leads to a baffling series of events with drastic consequences.

Cast

Craig Wasson
Jake
Melanie Griffith
Melanie Griffith
Holly
Deborah Shelton
Gloria
Guy Boyd
Jim McLean
Dennis Franz
Rubin
David Haskell
Drama Teacher
Rebecca Stanley
Kimberly
Gregg Henry
Gregg Henry
Sam
Al Israel
Corso
Douglas Warhit
Video Salesman
Director Brian De Palma
Writer Robert J. Avrech, Brian De Palma
Composer Pino Donaggio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 15 October 1984
Release date
15 October 1984 Russia 18+
7 February 1985 Australia R 18+
4 April 1985 Brazil 14
25 October 1984 Denmark 15
20 February 1985 France
25 October 1984 Germany
26 October 1984 Great Britain
4 May 1985 Greece
9 February 1985 Japan
15 October 1984 Kazakhstan
24 January 1985 Netherlands
1 January 1987 Poland 18
26 August 1989 South Korea 18
25 October 1984 Sweden 15
26 October 1984 USA
15 October 1984 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $8,806,038
Production Columbia Pictures, Delphi II Productions
Also known as
Body Double, Der Tod kommt zweimal, Doble de cuerpo, Striptiz smrti, Alibi test, Body Double - Vous n'en croirez pas vos yeux, De dood klopt tweemaal aan, Dihasmeno kormi, Doble cos, Doble cuerpo, Döden kommer två gånger, Dublê de Corpo, Dublerka, Dublura, Kuolema tulee kahdesti, Omicidio a luci rosse, Øyenvitnet, Sahte Vücutlar, Stand-in for mord, Świadek mimo woli, Testemunha de Um Crime, Διχασμένο κορμί, Дубльорката, Підставне тіло, Подставное тело, Тіло-двійник, ボディ・ダブル, 替身, Стриптиз смрти, البديل الجسدي, ฆาตกรรมอำพราง, Masamènt a luś rósi, بدلکار, תעתועי גוף, მონაცვლე სხეული, 粉紅色殺人夜, 침실의 표적, Sát Nhân Hai Mặt, Дублерка, 粉红色杀人夜, Dvojník, Двойник тела

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

Holly Body I do not do animal acts. I do not do S&M or any variations of that particular bent, no water sports either. I will not shave my pussy, no fistfucking and absolutely no coming in my face. I get $2000 a day and I do not work without a contract.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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