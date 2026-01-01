ProductionColumbia Pictures, Delphi II Productions
Also known as
Body Double, Der Tod kommt zweimal, Doble de cuerpo, Striptiz smrti, Alibi test, Body Double - Vous n'en croirez pas vos yeux, De dood klopt tweemaal aan, Dihasmeno kormi, Doble cos, Doble cuerpo, Döden kommer två gånger, Dublê de Corpo, Dublerka, Dublura, Kuolema tulee kahdesti, Omicidio a luci rosse, Øyenvitnet, Sahte Vücutlar, Stand-in for mord, Świadek mimo woli, Testemunha de Um Crime, Διχασμένο κορμί, Дубльорката, Підставне тіло, Подставное тело, Тіло-двійник, ボディ・ダブル, 替身, Стриптиз смрти, البديل الجسدي, ฆาตกรรมอำพราง, Masamènt a luś rósi, بدلکار, תעתועי גוף, მონაცვლე სხეული, 粉紅色殺人夜, 침실의 표적, Sát Nhân Hai Mặt, Дублерка, 粉红色杀人夜, Dvojník, Двойник тела
Film rating
6.8
Rate15 votes
6.8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Holly BodyI do not do animal acts. I do not do S&M or any variations of that particular bent, no water sports either. I will not shave my pussy, no fistfucking and absolutely no coming in my face. I get $2000 a day and I do not work without a contract.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.