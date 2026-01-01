[Michael and Kate are left in control of a small plane with a pilot who has had an apparent heart attack after a bout of burping and belching. A voice on the radio told them they're entering prohibited government airspace and, in grabbing the radio and handing it to Kate to talk, Michael broke the cabling to the transmitter]

Michael Jordon I knew this would happen! I dreamt about this all my life!

Kate Hellman Get ahold of yourself.

Michael Jordon Since I was a little boy, I dreamt this was gonna happen to me!

Kate Hellman Just get ahold of...

Michael Jordon Wait a minute. Ask Mr. Puckett: do I bring it in nose first or tail first?

Kate Hellman Michael he's *dead*!

Michael Jordon *Don't* say he's dead! Ask him!

Kate Hellman I can't ask him; he's dead!

Michael Jordon Will you shut up and ask him?

Kate Hellman [shouting] Mr. Puckett! Should he bring it in nose first or tail first?

[no response]

Michael Jordon [calmly] What'd he say?

Kate Hellman [pounding Michael, screaming] *Michael, he's dead!*

Michael Jordon [in angry denial] He is not dead, God-!

Kate Hellman Yes he is! Do something!

Michael Jordon [fumbles around the controls] Where are the wheels?

Kate Hellman I don't know. Where are the wheels?

Michael Jordon Where are the wheels?

Kate Hellman [sarcastically] Oh, why don't you ask Mr. Puckett where the wheels are?

Michael Jordon Ha, ha, ha! And why can't I ask Mr. Puckett where the wheels are? Miss Smartass?

Kate Hellman Ah...

Michael Jordon Go on, say it!

Kate Hellman Oh, because he's dead.