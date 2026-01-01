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Poster of Hanky Panky
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Hanky Panky
5.7

Hanky Panky

, 1982
Hanky Panky
USA / Thriller, Action, Crime, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Hanky Panky
5.7

Synopsis

Completely innocent man, Michael Jordon, is drawn into a web of government secrets when a girl carrying a mysterious package gets into a taxi with him. When she's later murdered, Michael becomes the chief suspect and goes on the run.

Cast

Gene Wilder
Michael Jordon
Gilda Radner
Kate Hellman
Richard Widmark
Richard Widmark
Ransom
Robert Prosky
Hiram Calder
Josef Sommer
Adrian Pruitt
Johnny Sekka
Lacey
Kathleen Quinlan
Janet Dunn
Jay O. Sanders
Katz
Sam Gray
Dr. John Wolff
Larry Bryggman
Stacy
Director Sidney Poitier
Writer Henry Rosenbaum, David Taylor
Composer Tom Scott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 4 June 1982
Release date
4 June 1982 Russia 12+
5 November 1982 Germany 12
10 January 1985 Hungary 16
29 October 1982 Ireland 15
4 June 1982 Kazakhstan
13 October 1982 Netherlands
4 June 1982 Sweden 7
4 June 1982 USA
4 June 1982 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $9,823,934
Production Columbia Pictures
Also known as
Hanky Panky, Hanky Panky, fuga para dos, Der Geisterflieger, Der Geisterflieger Hanky Panky, Fuga para dos, Hanki panki, czyli ważna sprawa, Hanky Panky, fuga per due, Hanky Panky, Uma Dupla em Apuros, Hanky Panky: fuga para dos, Hanky Panky: Una fuga muy chiflada, Hett om öronen, Hokus - pokus, Hokus pokus, czyli ważna sprawa, Ki kém, ki nem kém, Kördüğüm, La folie aux trousses, Lirissä, O Casal Trapalhão, Sti folia... tis trellas!, Traces, Στη φωλιά... της τρέλλας!, Заплутана історія, Мошенничество, Шмекерия, ハンキー・パンキー, 阴谋诡计, 阿叔甩难

Film rating

5.7
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

[Michael and Kate are left in control of a small plane with a pilot who has had an apparent heart attack after a bout of burping and belching. A voice on the radio told them they're entering prohibited government airspace and, in grabbing the radio and handing it to Kate to talk, Michael broke the cabling to the transmitter]
Michael Jordon I knew this would happen! I dreamt about this all my life!
Kate Hellman Get ahold of yourself.
Michael Jordon Since I was a little boy, I dreamt this was gonna happen to me!
Kate Hellman Just get ahold of...
Michael Jordon Wait a minute. Ask Mr. Puckett: do I bring it in nose first or tail first?
Kate Hellman Michael he's *dead*!
Michael Jordon *Don't* say he's dead! Ask him!
Kate Hellman I can't ask him; he's dead!
Michael Jordon Will you shut up and ask him?
Kate Hellman [shouting] Mr. Puckett! Should he bring it in nose first or tail first?
[no response]
Michael Jordon [calmly] What'd he say?
Kate Hellman [pounding Michael, screaming] *Michael, he's dead!*
Michael Jordon [in angry denial] He is not dead, God-!
Kate Hellman Yes he is! Do something!
Michael Jordon [fumbles around the controls] Where are the wheels?
Kate Hellman I don't know. Where are the wheels?
Michael Jordon Where are the wheels?
Kate Hellman [sarcastically] Oh, why don't you ask Mr. Puckett where the wheels are?
Michael Jordon Ha, ha, ha! And why can't I ask Mr. Puckett where the wheels are? Miss Smartass?
Kate Hellman Ah...
Michael Jordon Go on, say it!
Kate Hellman Oh, because he's dead.
Michael Jordon [re-angered] Will you stop saying he's *dead*? He has *gas*!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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