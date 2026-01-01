[Michael and Kate are left in control of a small plane with a pilot who has had an apparent heart attack after a bout of burping and belching. A voice on the radio told them they're entering prohibited government airspace and, in grabbing the radio and handing it to Kate to talk, Michael broke the cabling to the transmitter]
Michael Jordon
I knew this would happen! I dreamt about this all my life!
Kate Hellman
Get ahold of yourself.
Michael Jordon
Since I was a little boy, I dreamt this was gonna happen to me!
Kate Hellman
Just get ahold of...
Michael Jordon
Wait a minute. Ask Mr. Puckett: do I bring it in nose first or tail first?
Kate Hellman
Michael he's *dead*!
Michael Jordon
*Don't* say he's dead! Ask him!
Kate Hellman
I can't ask him; he's dead!
Michael Jordon
Will you shut up and ask him?
Kate Hellman
[shouting]
Mr. Puckett! Should he bring it in nose first or tail first?
[no response]
Michael Jordon
[calmly]
What'd he say?
Kate Hellman
[pounding Michael, screaming]
*Michael, he's dead!*
Michael Jordon
[in angry denial]
He is not dead, God-!
Kate Hellman
Yes he is! Do something!
Michael Jordon
[fumbles around the controls]
Where are the wheels?
Kate Hellman
I don't know. Where are the wheels?
Michael Jordon
Where are the wheels?
Kate Hellman
[sarcastically]
Oh, why don't you ask Mr. Puckett where the wheels are?
Michael Jordon
Ha, ha, ha! And why can't I ask Mr. Puckett where the wheels are? Miss Smartass?
Kate Hellman
Ah...
Michael Jordon
Go on, say it!
Kate Hellman
Oh, because he's dead.
Michael Jordon
[re-angered]
Will you stop saying he's *dead*? He has *gas*!