At the call of the heart

At the call of the heart 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 4 August 1986
Release date
4 August 1986 USSR
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Director
Galina Shigayeva
Cast
Andrey Gradov
Andrey Gradov
Olga Bityukova
Olga Bityukova
Dmitriy Brusnikin
Dmitriy Brusnikin
Olha Sumska
Olha Sumska
5.0
13 votes
5.3 IMDb
