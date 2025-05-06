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Poster of Zapomnite menya takoy
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Zapomnite menya takoy
7.8

Zapomnite menya takoy

, 1987
Zapomnite menya takoy
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Zapomnite menya takoy
7.8

Cast

Angelina Stepanova
Angelina Stepanova
Mariya Ivanovna Kireeva
Oleg Borisov
Oleg Borisov
Andrey Petrovich Kireev
Iya Savvina
Iya Savvina
Lydiya Sergeevna - Andrey's ex-Wife
Elena Proklova
Elena Proklova
Masha - Oleg & Lidiya's Daughter
Yelena Finogeyeva
Asya - Andrey's Wife
Lyudmila Arinina
Lyudmila Arinina
Nastya - Mariya's Daughter
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Zolotarevskiy
Anton Androsov
Anton Androsov
Oleg - Masha's Son
Aleksandra Kolkunova
Tanya - Asya's Daughter
Nina Urgant
Nina Urgant
Ekaterina Zhukova
Director Pavel Chukhray
Writer Mariya Zvereva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 7 January 1988
Also known as
Zapomnite menya takoy, Behaltet mich so in Erinnerung, Запомните меня такой, 私を忘れないで

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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