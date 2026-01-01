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Poster of Ne bylo pechali
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Ne bylo pechali
7.0

Ne bylo pechali

, 1982
Ne bylo pechali
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ne bylo pechali
7.0

Cast

Elizaveta Nikishchikhina
maty Vovika
Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Vadim Petrovich Potapov
Tatyana Pelttser
Tatyana Pelttser
Yuliya Dmitriyevna
Olga Ostroumova
Olga Ostroumova
Zhenya
Yuriy Nazarov
Yuriy Nazarov
Sergey Serebrov
Vadim Zakharchenko
Dezhurnyy militsioner
Yelena Solovey
Yelena Solovey
Alla Nikolayevna
Maria Vinogradova
Oleg Vavilov
Boris Ivanovich Bobkov
Maria Vinogradova
Valentina Nikonovna Hmara
Vera Burlakova
Director Yusup Daniyalov
Writer Valeri Strochkov
Composer Viktor Lebedev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 21 March 1983
Release date
21 March 1983 Russia
21 March 1983 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Ne bylo pechali, Nie było smutku, There Was No Sorrow, Váratlan látogató, Не было печали

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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