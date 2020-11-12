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Poster of The Dream Team
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Dream Team
6.8

The Dream Team

, 1989
The Dream Team
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Dream Team
6.8

Synopsis

Four mental patients on a field trip in New York must save their caring chaperon, who ends up being taken to a hospital in a coma after accidentally witnessing a murder, before the killers can find him and finish the job.

Cast

Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton
Billy Caufield
Christopher Lloyd
Christopher Lloyd
Henry Sikorsky
Peter Boyle
Jack McDermott
Stephen Furst
Albert Ianuzzi
Dennis Boutsikaris
Dr. Weitzman
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
Riley
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
Riley
Milo O'Shea
Dr. Newald
Philip Bosco
O'Malley
James Remar
James Remar
Gianelli
Jack Gilpin
Dr. Talmer
Director Howard Zieff
Writer Jon Connolly, David Loucka
Composer David McHugh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 7 April 1989
Release date
7 April 1989 Russia 16+
21 September 1989 Australia M
26 September 1989 France
4 January 1990 Germany
29 December 1989 Ireland 15
7 April 1989 Kazakhstan
7 April 1989 USA
7 April 1989 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $28,907,090
Production Universal Pictures, Imagine Entertainment
Also known as
The Dream Team, Das Traum-Team, 4 pazzi in libertà, Az álomcsapat, De Médico e Louco Todo Mundo Tem um Pouco, De médico y loco... todo el mundo tiene un poco, Drømmegjengen, El equipo genial, Hjärngänget, Kathenas me tin trela tou, L'équipe de rêve, Marados à Solta, Rüya Takım, Springturen, Tim iz snova, Turha joukko, Una pandilla de lunáticos, Une journée de fous, Wspaniała drużyna, Καθένας με την τρέλα του, Команда мечты, Команда мрії, Шантава компания, ドリーム・チーム, 夢幻夥伴

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

[Some patrons are harassing a waitress]
Billy You guys need to pay up and get out of here.
Drunk Who the hell are you?
[Billy grabs the drunk by the hair and slams his face on the table]
Billy I'm an escaped mental patient with a history of violence.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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