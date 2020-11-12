Four mental patients on a field trip in New York must save their caring chaperon, who ends up being taken to a hospital in a coma after accidentally witnessing a murder, before the killers can find him and finish the job.
ProductionUniversal Pictures, Imagine Entertainment
Also known as
The Dream Team, Das Traum-Team, 4 pazzi in libertà, Az álomcsapat, De Médico e Louco Todo Mundo Tem um Pouco, De médico y loco... todo el mundo tiene un poco, Drømmegjengen, El equipo genial, Hjärngänget, Kathenas me tin trela tou, L'équipe de rêve, Marados à Solta, Rüya Takım, Springturen, Tim iz snova, Turha joukko, Una pandilla de lunáticos, Une journée de fous, Wspaniała drużyna, Καθένας με την τρέλα του, Команда мечты, Команда мрії, Шантава компания, ドリーム・チーム, 夢幻夥伴