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Poster of Korabl prisheltsev
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Korabl prisheltsev
6.6

Korabl prisheltsev

, 1985
Korabl prisheltsev
USSR / Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Korabl prisheltsev
6.6

Cast

Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Glavnyy konstruktor
Ekaterina Voronina
Ekaterina Voronina
Tatyana Zimenkova - zhurnalistka
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Georgiy Grishin
Raivo Trass
Arvid Pallo
Valeri Gatayev
Komarov
Vladimir Steklov
Vladimir Steklov
Mangulov
Natalya Arinbasarova
Natalya Arinbasarova
zhena Mangulova
Aleksandr Novikov
Aleksandr Novikov
Kozlov
Aleksey Vanin
sekretar gorkoma Tury
Olga Mateshko
Sekretar gl. konstruktora
Mikhail Yeremeyev
Director Sergey Nikonenko
Writer Vladimir Gubarev
Composer Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 6 June 1985
Release date
6 June 1985 Russia 0+
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Korabl prisheltsev, Das Schiff der Ausserirdischen, Nava extraterestra, The Spaceship of Aliens, Корабль пришельцев

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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