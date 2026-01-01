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Poster of Kriminalnyy kvartet
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Kriminalnyy kvartet
6.6

Kriminalnyy kvartet

, 1989
Kriminalnyy kvartet
USSR / Action, Adventure, Crime / 18+
Poster of Kriminalnyy kvartet
6.6

Cast

Nikolai Karachentsov
Nikolai Karachentsov
Marat
Vladimir Steklov
Vladimir Steklov
Semen Portnov 'Portnoi', Investigator
Boris Shcherbakov
Boris Shcherbakov
Petr Sarayev 'Sarai'
Vladimir Yeryomin
Journalist
Semyon Farada
Semyon Farada
Informer
Oleg Anofriev
Oleg Anofriev
Alexey Sheynin
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Nelė Savičenko
Lyusya, Portnov's wife
Ivan Muradhanov
Anton, Portnov's son
Director Aleksandr Muratov
Writer Boris Giller
Composer Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 1 January 1989
Release date
1 January 1989 Russia
10 October 1989 USA
28 May 1990 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Kriminalnyy kvartet, The 'Criminal' Quartet, Криминальный квартет

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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