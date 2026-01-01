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Poster of Mio in the Land of Faraway
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Mio in the Land of Faraway
6.4

Mio in the Land of Faraway

, 1987
Mio min Mio
Sweden, USSR, Norway / Adventure, Fantasy, Family, Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of Mio in the Land of Faraway
6.4

Cast

Nick Pickard
Bosse
Christian Bale
Christian Bale
Benke
Susannah York
The Weaver Woman
Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee
Kato
Sverre Anker Ousdal
The Swordmaker
Timothy Bottoms
The King
Igor Yasulovich
Igor Yasulovich
Carpetbeater
Igor Yasulovich
Igor Yasulovich
Carpetbeater
Gunilla Nyroos
Aunt Edna
Linn Stokke
Mrs. Lundin
Stig Engström
Benke's Father
Director Vladimir Grammatikov
Writer William Aldridge, Astrid Lindgren, Andrey Ivanov
Composer Bennie Anderson, Anders Eljas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden / USSR / Norway
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 1 July 1987
Release date
1 July 1987 Russia 12+
10 March 1988 Germany
18 August 1987 Norway
20 December 1987 USA
24 August 1987 USSR
MPAA PG
Budget 55,000,000 SEK
Production Nordisk Tonefilm International, Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Norway Film Development
Also known as
Mio min Mio, Mio in the Land of Faraway, Мио, мой Мио, El príncipe de la tierra de Más allá, Kato, a sötétség fejedelme, Mio au royaume de nulle part, Mio en la tierra del Más allá, Mio în regatul de nicăieri, Mio Messzeországban, Mio na Terra da Magia, Mio poikani Mio, Mio, mano Mio, Mio, mein Mio, Mio, min Mio, Mio, mój Mio, Mio, moy Mio, Mio, mu Mio, Mio, muj Mio!, Mój Mio, The Land of Faraway, Мили мой Мио, ミオとミラミス　勇者の剣, 超時空戰士

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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