ProductionNordisk Tonefilm International, Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Norway Film Development
Also known as
Mio min Mio, Mio in the Land of Faraway, Мио, мой Мио, El príncipe de la tierra de Más allá, Kato, a sötétség fejedelme, Mio au royaume de nulle part, Mio en la tierra del Más allá, Mio în regatul de nicăieri, Mio Messzeországban, Mio na Terra da Magia, Mio poikani Mio, Mio, mano Mio, Mio, mein Mio, Mio, min Mio, Mio, mój Mio, Mio, moy Mio, Mio, mu Mio, Mio, muj Mio!, Mój Mio, The Land of Faraway, Мили мой Мио, ミオとミラミス 勇者の剣, 超時空戰士
Film rating
6.4
Rate12 votes
6.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
[repeated line]
The KingMio... My Mio...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.