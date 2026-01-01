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Poster of Monsieur Hire
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Monsieur Hire
7.6

Monsieur Hire

, 1989
Monsieur Hire
France / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Monsieur Hire
7.6

Cast

Michel Blanc
Michel Blanc
Monsieur Hire
Sandrine Bonnaire
Sandrine Bonnaire
Alice
André Wilms
André Wilms
L'inspecteur de police
Luc Thuillier
Emile
Eric Bérenger
Le gérant du bowling
Marielle Berthon
Pierrette Bourgeois
Philippe Dormoy
François
Marie Gaydu
La jeune fille du massage
Michel Morano
Le chauffeur de taxi
Nora Noël
La gardienne
Director Patrice Leconte
Writer Georges Simenon, Patrice Leconte, Patrick Dewolf
Composer Michael Nyman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 24 May 1989
Release date
24 May 1989 France
23 July 1989 USA
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $1,417,030
Production Cinéa, Hachette Première, FR3 Films Production
Also known as
Monsieur Hire, La noche es mi enemiga, Мсье Ир, Den fula gubben, Die Verlobung des Monsieur Hire, Domnul Hire, Gospod Hire, Herra Hire, L'insolito caso di Mr. Hire, M. Hire, Mar Hear, Monsieur Hire jegyessége, Pan Hire, Um Homem Meio Esquisito, Ο κύριος Hire, Ο κύριος Ίρ, Господин Ир, 仕立て屋の恋, 伊爾先生, 公寓之恋, 易尔先生, Mannen i vinduet

Film rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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