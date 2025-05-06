6.7Egorka
Egorka, 1984
USSR / Family / 18+
Cast
Alexei Veselkin
Shutkin - matros
Anatolii Ivanov
Klyuev - radist
Anatoliy Ivanov
Klyuyev- radist
Director Solomon Yanovskiy
Writer Vsevolod Egorov, Pyotr Gavrilov
Composer Evgeniy Krylatov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 23 December 1984
Release date
|23 December 1984
|Russia
|6+
|23 December 1984
|USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Egorka, A flotta kedvence, Jegorka, Егорка
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Similar films for Egorka
Radosti i pechali malenkogo lorda Family
2003, Russia
7.1
Sitting on the Golden Porch Family, Fairy Tale
1986, USSR
6.6
The New Adventures of Captain Wrongel Comedy, Family
1978, USSR
7.0
The Golden Horns Family, Fairy Tale
1972, USSR
6.9
Fire, Water, and Brass Pipes Musical, Children's, Family, Fairy Tale
1968, USSR
7.1
Ilya Muromets Adventure, Fairy Tale, Fantasy, Family
1956, USSR
5.9
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Biography
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, Canada / Czechia / Germany, Animation, Family