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Poster of Egorka
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Egorka
6.7

Egorka

, 1984
Egorka
USSR / Family / 18+
Poster of Egorka
6.7

Cast

Mikhail Pugovkin
Mikhail Pugovkin
Ignat Toporshchuk - botsman
Gennadi Voronin
Komandir korablya
Alexei Veselkin
Shutkin - matros
Andrei Kostyakin
Sorokin - motorist
Igor Savkin
Solomakin - matros
Igor Zolotovitskiy
Igor Zolotovitskiy
Rybakov - gidroakustik
Gennady Frolov
Gennady Frolov
Nalivayko - kok
Anatolii Ivanov
Klyuev - radist
Anatoliy Ivanov
Klyuyev- radist
Boris Gitin
Chelovek co skhuny
Director Solomon Yanovskiy
Writer Vsevolod Egorov, Pyotr Gavrilov
Composer Evgeniy Krylatov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 23 December 1984
Release date
23 December 1984 Russia 6+
23 December 1984 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Egorka, A flotta kedvence, Jegorka, Егорка

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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