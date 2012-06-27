Menu
Poster of When the Wind Blows
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.7
When the Wind Blows 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 24 October 1986
Release date
24 October 1986 Russia 12+
27 June 2012 France
20 November 1986 Germany
24 October 1986 Great Britain
11 September 1987 Ireland
16 April 1987 Italy
25 July 1987 Japan
24 October 1986 Kazakhstan
19 March 1987 Netherlands
15 July 1988 Portugal
21 September 1987 Spain
11 March 1988 USA
24 October 1986 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $5,274
Production Meltdown Productions, British Screen Productions, Film Four International
Also known as
When the Wind Blows, Cuando el viento sopla, Quando o Vento Sopra, A gdy zawieje wiatr, Amikor fúj a szél, Cuando sopla el viento, Kad vjetar puše, Kada vetar duva..., Minne tuuli kuljettaa, Når bomben faller, Når vinden blæser, Quand souffle le vent, Quando soffia il vento, Rüzgar Estiğinde, Tryggare kan ingen vara, Wenn der Wind weht, Όταν φυσάει ο άνεμος, Когда дует ветер, 바람이 불 때, 風が吹くとき
Director
Jimmy T. Murakami
Cast
Peggy Ashcroft
John Mills
James Russell
7.7
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
[dying of radiation poisoning]
Hilda Shall we... pray, dear?
Jim Pray?
Hilda Yes.
Jim All right then... But... to who?
Hilda God, of course.
Jim Oh, oh, oh, I see... Yes, yes... Would that be the correct thing?
Hilda It can't do any harm, dear.
Jim Ok, um... Here it goes... Dear sir...
Hilda No, that's wrong, dear.
Jim Well, uh... How, how do you start?
Hilda Our God...
Jim -our help, in ages past...
Hilda That's it, dear. Keep it up.
Jim Almighty and most merciful father...
Hilda That's good.
Jim Dearly beloved... we are gathered... unto thee. I shall fear no evil. Thy rod and thy staff comfort me all the days of my life.
[beginning to suffocate]
Jim Lay me down in green pastures... I... I can't remember anymore.
Hilda That was nice, dear. I liked the bit about the green pastures.
Jim Oh, yes, yes. Into the valley of the shadow of death...
Hilda Oh, no more love. No more.
Jim ...rode the six hundred.
[they die]
