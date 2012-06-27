[dying of radiation poisoning]
Hilda
Shall we... pray, dear?
Jim
Pray?
Hilda
Yes.
Jim
All right then... But... to who?
Hilda
God, of course.
Jim
Oh, oh, oh, I see... Yes, yes... Would that be the correct thing?
Hilda
It can't do any harm, dear.
Jim
Ok, um... Here it goes... Dear sir...
Hilda
No, that's wrong, dear.
Jim
Well, uh... How, how do you start?
Hilda
Our God...
Jim
-our help, in ages past...
Hilda
That's it, dear. Keep it up.
Jim
Almighty and most merciful father...
Hilda
That's good.
Jim
Dearly beloved... we are gathered... unto thee. I shall fear no evil. Thy rod and thy staff comfort me all the days of my life.
[beginning to suffocate]
Jim
Lay me down in green pastures... I... I can't remember anymore.
Hilda
That was nice, dear. I liked the bit about the green pastures.
Jim
Oh, yes, yes. Into the valley of the shadow of death...
Hilda
Oh, no more love. No more.
Jim
...rode the six hundred.
[they die]