[dying of radiation poisoning]

Hilda Shall we... pray, dear?

Jim Pray?

Hilda Yes.

Jim All right then... But... to who?

Hilda God, of course.

Jim Oh, oh, oh, I see... Yes, yes... Would that be the correct thing?

Hilda It can't do any harm, dear.

Jim Ok, um... Here it goes... Dear sir...

Hilda No, that's wrong, dear.

Jim Well, uh... How, how do you start?

Hilda Our God...

Jim -our help, in ages past...

Hilda That's it, dear. Keep it up.

Jim Almighty and most merciful father...

Hilda That's good.

Jim Dearly beloved... we are gathered... unto thee. I shall fear no evil. Thy rod and thy staff comfort me all the days of my life.

[beginning to suffocate]

Jim Lay me down in green pastures... I... I can't remember anymore.

Hilda That was nice, dear. I liked the bit about the green pastures.

Jim Oh, yes, yes. Into the valley of the shadow of death...

Hilda Oh, no more love. No more.

Jim ...rode the six hundred.