Next of Kin, Ruf nach Vergeltung, Veriveljet, Vientos de justicia, A vér szava, A Vingança do Clã, Amb la seva pròpia llei, Blodsbröder, Con su propia ley, Dirty Fighting, Hævntørst, Hevn over mafiaen, Kraujo gimines, La venganza, Le flic de Chicago, Marcados pelo Ódio, Najbliži rođak, Oikogeneiaki ekdikisi, Pe urmele mafiei, Prawo krwi, Un flic à Chicago, Vendetta trasversale, Οικογενειακή εκδίκηση, Ближайший родственник, Последният от рода, パトリック・スウェイジ/復讐は我が胸に
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Truman GatesThey're coming for you, Willy. I know you'll take a couple of them with you for sure, but they'll take you just the same. Or we can take a ride to the station together, just a couple of boys from the hills. You got my word on that. I know you ain't scared to die, Willy. But this ain't no place to leave your ghost.