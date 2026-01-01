Menu
Poster of Next of Kin
Poster of Next of Kin
6.8 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Kinoafisha Films Next of Kin

Next of Kin

Next of Kin 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 20 October 1989
Release date
20 October 1989 Russia 16+
24 May 1990 Germany
8 June 1990 Ireland 12A
20 October 1989 Kazakhstan
20 October 1989 Netherlands 18
15 August 2009 Slovakia 15
20 October 1989 USA
20 October 1989 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $15,942,628
Production Lorimar Film Entertainment
Also known as
Next of Kin, Ruf nach Vergeltung, Veriveljet, Vientos de justicia, A vér szava, A Vingança do Clã, Amb la seva pròpia llei, Blodsbröder, Con su propia ley, Dirty Fighting, Hævntørst, Hevn over mafiaen, Kraujo gimines, La venganza, Le flic de Chicago, Marcados pelo Ódio, Najbliži rođak, Oikogeneiaki ekdikisi, Pe urmele mafiei, Prawo krwi, Un flic à Chicago, Vendetta trasversale, Οικογενειακή εκδίκηση, Ближайший родственник, Последният от рода, パトリック・スウェイジ/復讐は我が胸に
Director
John Irvin
Cast
Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson
Adam Baldwin
Adam Baldwin
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt
Andreas Katsulas
Quotes
Truman Gates They're coming for you, Willy. I know you'll take a couple of them with you for sure, but they'll take you just the same. Or we can take a ride to the station together, just a couple of boys from the hills. You got my word on that. I know you ain't scared to die, Willy. But this ain't no place to leave your ghost.
