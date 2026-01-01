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Poster of Velikolepniy Gosha
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Velikolepniy Gosha
6.7

Velikolepniy Gosha

, 1981
Velikolepniy Gosha
USSR / Children's / 18+
Poster of Velikolepniy Gosha
6.7

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 51 minutes
Production year 1981
Also known as
Velikolepniy Gosha, Gorgeous Gosha, Великолепный Гоша

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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