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Poster of Tenshi no tamago
7.5
Tenshi no tamago - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Tenshi no tamago
7.5

Tenshi no tamago

, 1985
Tenshi no tamago
Japan / Animation, Sci-Fi, Drama, Detective, Anime / 18+
Tickets Trailers
Tickets
Poster of Tenshi no tamago
7.5
Tickets
Tenshi no tamago - Dubbed trailer
Tenshi no tamago  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Mako Hyôdô
Girl
Jinpachi Nezu
Boy
Keiichi Noda
Narrator
Director Mamoru Oshii
Writer Yoshitaka Amano, Mamoru Oshii
Composer Yoshihiro Kanno
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 1985
Online premiere 1 March 2026
World premiere 22 December 1985
Release date
22 January 2026 Russia Русский репортаж 18+
13 November 2025 Australia PG
20 November 2025 Brazil 10
30 January 2026 Bulgaria C
19 November 2025 Canada
8 October 2025 Czechia
6 February 2026 Finland
3 December 2025 France
17 June 2026 Great Britain 15
25 September 2025 Hong Kong
22 December 1985 Japan
5 December 2025 Latvia N7
28 November 2025 Lithuania
23 July 2026 Montenegro o.A.
11 December 2025 Netherlands 6
3 July 2025 New Zealand PG
18 December 2025 Poland
23 July 2026 Serbia o.A.
12 March 2026 Slovakia 12
1 January 1986 South Korea
19 November 2025 USA
29 January 2026 Ukraine
Budget 80,000,000 JPY
Worldwide Gross $1,285,157
Production Studio DEEN, Tokuma Shoten
Also known as
Tenshi no tamago, Angel's Egg, Das Ei des Engels, 天使之卵, El huevo del ángel, Andělské vejce, Huevo de ángel, L'œuf de l'ange, L'uovo dell'angelo, Яйцо ангела, A Menina e o Ovo de Anjo, Anđeosko jaje, Ängel ägg, Angelo kiaušinis, Angyal tojás, Egg of God, Engel ei, Engel eier, Eņģeļa ola, Engleæg, Ingli muna, Jajo anioła, Magical Egg of the Angels, Masul an wi chonsa, Meleğin Yumurtası, Mələk yumurtası, Ou de înger, Tokhm-e Fereshte, Trứng thiên thần, Vezë engjëlli, Wy angel, Αυγό αγγέλου, Ангелско яйце, 天使のたまご, Mystical Egg of the Angels, 천사의 알, تخم‌مرغ فرشته, ביצת המלאך, بيضه الملاك, 天使のたまご 4Kリマスター, 天使のたまご［4Kリマスター］, Tenši no tamago, بيضة الملاك, L’uovo dell’angelo

Cartoon rating

7.5
Rate 14 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 19 August 2026

Film Trailers

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Tenshi no tamago - Dubbed trailer
Tenshi no tamago Dubbed trailer
Tenshi no tamago - Subtitled trailer
Tenshi no tamago Subtitled trailer
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Quotes

Boy I've seen a tree like this somewere... When was it? So long ago that I've forgotten... Under a sky where the clouds made sound as they moved. The black horizon swelled and from it grew a huge tree. It sucked the life from the ground... And it's pulsing branches reached up, as if to grasp something...
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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
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17:20 from 520 ₽
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