Tenshi no tamago, Angel's Egg, Das Ei des Engels, 天使之卵, El huevo del ángel, Andělské vejce, Huevo de ángel, L'œuf de l'ange, L'uovo dell'angelo, Яйцо ангела, A Menina e o Ovo de Anjo, Anđeosko jaje, Ängel ägg, Angelo kiaušinis, Angyal tojás, Egg of God, Engel ei, Engel eier, Eņģeļa ola, Engleæg, Ingli muna, Jajo anioła, Magical Egg of the Angels, Masul an wi chonsa, Meleğin Yumurtası, Mələk yumurtası, Ou de înger, Tokhm-e Fereshte, Trứng thiên thần, Vezë engjëlli, Wy angel, Αυγό αγγέλου, Ангелско яйце, 天使のたまご, Mystical Egg of the Angels, 천사의 알, تخممرغ فرشته, ביצת המלאך, بيضه الملاك, 天使のたまご 4Kリマスター, 天使のたまご［4Kリマスター］, Tenši no tamago, بيضة الملاك, L’uovo dell’angelo
BoyI've seen a tree like this somewere... When was it? So long ago that I've forgotten... Under a sky where the clouds made sound as they moved. The black horizon swelled and from it grew a huge tree. It sucked the life from the ground... And it's pulsing branches reached up, as if to grasp something...