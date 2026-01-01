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Poster of Dialog krot i yaytso
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Dialog krot i yaytso
7.1

Dialog krot i yaytso

, 1987
Dialog krot i yaytso
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Dialog krot i yaytso
7.1

Cast

Alexander Kalyagin
Alexander Kalyagin
Mole
Liya Akhedzhakova
Liya Akhedzhakova
Egg
Director Vladimir Pekar
Writer Marina Vishnevetskaya
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 6 minutes
Production year 1987
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Dialog krot i yaytso, Dialogue (A Mole and an Egg), Диалог. Крот и яйцо, Dialoog mutt ja muna

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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