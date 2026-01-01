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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Dialog krot i yaytso
7.1
Dialog krot i yaytso
, 1987
Dialog krot i yaytso
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Cast
Alexander Kalyagin
Mole
Liya Akhedzhakova
Egg
Director
Vladimir Pekar
Writer
Marina Vishnevetskaya
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
6 minutes
Production year
1987
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Dialog krot i yaytso, Dialogue (A Mole and an Egg), Диалог. Крот и яйцо, Dialoog mutt ja muna
More
Cartoon rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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