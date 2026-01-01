Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Speriamo che sia femmina
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Speriamo che sia femmina
6.5

Speriamo che sia femmina

, 1986
Speriamo che sia femmina
France, Italy / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Speriamo che sia femmina
6.5

Cast

Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
Elena de Angelis
Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Claudia
Philippe Noiret
Philippe Noiret
Leonardo de Angelis
Giuliana de Sio
Franca de Angelis
Stefania Sandrelli
Stefania Sandrelli
Lolli
Giuliano Gemma
Guido Nardoni
Bernard Blier
Uncle Gugo
Lucrezia Lante della Rovere
Malvina de Angelis
Paolo Hendel
Prof. Mario Giovannini
Athina Cenci
Fosca
Director Mario Monicelli
Writer Tullio Pinelli, Leonardo Benvenuti, Piero De Bernardi, Suso Cecchi D'Amico
Composer Nicola Piovani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1986
World premiere 6 February 1986
Release date
6 February 1986 Italy
Production Clemi Cinematografica, Producteurs Associés, Films A2
Also known as
Speriamo che sia femmina, Esperemos que sea mujer, Let's Hope It's a Girl, Hoffen wir, dass es ein Mädchen wird, Hoffen wir, daß es ein Mädchen wird, Miejmy nadzieję, że to będzie córka, Oxalá Seja Menina!, Pourvu que ce soit une fille, Reméljük, lány lesz, Să sperăm că va fi fată, Tikėkimės, kad tai mergaitė, Tomara Que Seja Mulher, Дано е момиче, Надеемся, что будет девочка, 女たちのテーブル

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Speriamo che sia femmina

The Girl with a Pistol
The Girl with a Pistol Comedy
1968, Italy
6.0
The Organizer
The Organizer Drama
1963, France / Italy / Yugoslavia
8.0
Boccaccio '70
Boccaccio '70 Drama
1962, Italy / France
7.0
Signore e signori, buonanotte
Signore e signori, buonanotte Comedy
1976, France / Italy
6.0
The Diary of an Innocent Boy
The Diary of an Innocent Boy Comedy
1968, France
6.0
Girl from Suburban train
Girl from Suburban train Drama
2008, France
6.0
Cops and Robbers
Cops and Robbers Comedy
1951, Italy
7.0
The Brand New Testament
The Brand New Testament Comedy
2015, Belgium / France / Luxembourg
7.0
Potiche
Potiche Comedy
2010, France
7.0
Il crimine non va in pensione
Il crimine non va in pensione Comedy
2017, Italy
5.0
Oxen
Oxen Drama
1991, Sweden / Norway / Denmark
7.0
Farewell to the Night (L'Adieu a la nuit) Drama
2019, France / Germany
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more