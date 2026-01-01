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Poster of Klad
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Klad
6.8

Klad

, 1988
Klad
USSR / Comedy, Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Klad
6.8

Cast

Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Sergei Parshin
Sergei Parshin
Dmitry Kharatyan
Dmitry Kharatyan
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Boris Klyuyev
Boris Klyuyev
Director
Lyudmila Solovyova
Vera
Pavel Makhotin
Executive Committee Chairman
Olga Volkova
Olga Volkova
Store Manager
Mikhail Vaskov
Mikhail Vaskov
Belyanchikov
Director Viktor Sergeev
Writer Vladimir Kunin
Composer Vladimir Dashkevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 22 December 1988
Release date
22 December 1988 USSR
Production Ekran
Also known as
Klad, Клад, Treasure

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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