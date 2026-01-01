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6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Klad
6.8
Klad
, 1988
Klad
USSR / Comedy, Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Cast
Lev Durov
Sergei Parshin
Dmitry Kharatyan
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Boris Klyuyev
Director
Lyudmila Solovyova
Vera
Pavel Makhotin
Executive Committee Chairman
Olga Volkova
Store Manager
Mikhail Vaskov
Belyanchikov
Director
Viktor Sergeev
Writer
Vladimir Kunin
Composer
Vladimir Dashkevich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
1988
World premiere
22 December 1988
Release date
22 December 1988
USSR
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Klad, Клад, Treasure
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
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