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7.5
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Sirano de Berzherak
7.5
Sirano de Berzherak
, 1989
Sirano de Berzherak
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
7.5
Cast
Gregory Hlady
Cyrano De Bergerac
Olga Kabo
Roxane
Andrey Podoshian
Christian de Neuvillette
Valery Ivchenko
Comte De Guiche
Viktor Stepanov
Carbon
Sergey Migitsko
Valvert
Mikhail Svetin
Ragueneau
Irina Gubanova
The Duenna
T. Arkhangelskaya
Lise Ragueneau
Ğali Abaydulov
Director of the Theatre
Director
Naum Birman
Writer
Aleksandr Volodin
,
Edmond Rostand
Composer
Isaac Schwarts
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
1989
World premiere
1 October 1989
Release date
1 October 1989
USSR
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Sirano de Berzherak, Сирано де Бержерак
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Film rating
7.5
Rate
13
votes
7
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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