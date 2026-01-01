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Poster of Sirano de Berzherak
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Sirano de Berzherak
7.5

Sirano de Berzherak

, 1989
Sirano de Berzherak
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sirano de Berzherak
7.5

Cast

Gregory Hlady
Cyrano De Bergerac
Olga Kabo
Olga Kabo
Roxane
Andrey Podoshian
Christian de Neuvillette
Valery Ivchenko
Comte De Guiche
Viktor Stepanov
Viktor Stepanov
Carbon
Sergey Migitsko
Sergey Migitsko
Valvert
Mikhail Svetin
Mikhail Svetin
Ragueneau
Irina Gubanova
Irina Gubanova
The Duenna
T. Arkhangelskaya
Lise Ragueneau
Ğali Abaydulov
Director of the Theatre
Director Naum Birman
Writer Aleksandr Volodin, Edmond Rostand
Composer Isaac Schwarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 1 October 1989
Release date
1 October 1989 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Sirano de Berzherak, Сирано де Бержерак

Film rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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