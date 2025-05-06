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Poster of Very Important Person
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Very Important Person
6.2

Very Important Person

, 1984
Ochen vazhnaya persona
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Very Important Person
6.2

Cast

Yuriy Nazarov
Yuriy Nazarov
Rodion Shishkin
Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Galina - zhena Shishkina
Yelena Metyolkina
Yelena Metyolkina
Irina - uchitelnitsa muzyki
Tatyana Bozhok
Tatyana Bozhok
Sveta - sekretarsha
Yury Gorobets
Yury Gorobets
Rakitin
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Nedugov - kapitan militsii
Nikolay Parfyonov
Nikolay Parfyonov
Nikolay Petryakov
Baadur Tsuladze
Georgiy - vrach
Igor Okhlupin
Yevgeniy Demyanov
Evgeniy Gerasimov
Evgeniy Gerasimov
Khudozhnik
Director Evgeniy Gerasimov
Writer Sergei Bodrov
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 6 June 1984
Release date
6 June 1984 Russia 12+
11 November 1984 USA
6 June 1984 USSR
Production Gorky Film Studio, Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Ochen vazhnaya persona, Очень важная персона

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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