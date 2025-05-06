6.2Ochen vazhnaya persona
Very Important Person, 1984
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Baadur Tsuladze
Georgiy - vrach
Director Evgeniy Gerasimov
Writer Sergei Bodrov
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 6 June 1984
Release date
|6 June 1984
|Russia
|12+
|11 November 1984
|USA
|6 June 1984
|USSR
Production Gorky Film Studio, Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Ochen vazhnaya persona, Очень важная персона
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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