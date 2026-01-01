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The Flight of Dragons

Blade with whom I have lived, blade with whom I now die, serve right and justice one last time, seek one last heart of evil, still one last life of pain. Cut well, old friend, and then farewell.

Sir Orin Neville Smythe Blade with whom I have lived, blade with whom I now die, serve right and justice one last time, seek one last heart of evil, still one last life of pain. Cut well, old friend, and then farewell.

Showtimes

Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.