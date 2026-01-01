The Flight of Dragons, Drakarnas sista kamp, El vuelo de los dragones, Flight of the Dragon, Il volo dei draghi, Jata zmajev, Le vol des dragons, Lohikäärmeiden viimeinen taisto, O Vôo dos Dragões, Sárkányok repülése, Síðasti Bardagi Drekanna, Zborul Dragonilor, Лет змајева, Полёт драконов, Політ драконів, ドラゴン伝説・魔界大戦争, フライト・オブ・ドラゴン, Le Vol du Dragon, Let zmajeva
Sir Orin Neville SmytheBlade with whom I have lived, blade with whom I now die, serve right and justice one last time, seek one last heart of evil, still one last life of pain. Cut well, old friend, and then farewell.
ShowtimesCurrently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.