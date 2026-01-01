Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Flight of Dragons
7.7
The Flight of Dragons - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Flight of Dragons
7.7

The Flight of Dragons

, 1982
The Flight of Dragons
USA / Family, Adventure, Animation, Fantasy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Flight of Dragons
7.7
The Flight of Dragons - Trailer
The Flight of Dragons  Trailer

Cast

James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones
Ommadon
John Ritter
Peter Dickenson
Victor Buono
Aragh
James Gregory
Smrgol
James Gregory
Smrgol
Harry Morgan
Carolinus
Larry Storch
Pawnbroker
Don Messick
Lo Tae Zhao
Don Messick
Lo Tae Zhao
Bob McFadden
Gorbash the Dragon
Bob McFadden
Gorbash the Dragon
Bob McFadden
Gorbash the Dragon
Director Arthur Rankin Jr., Jules Bass
Writer Romeo Muller, Peter Dickinson, Wayne Anderson, Jeffrey Walker
Composer Maury Laws
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 17 August 1982
Release date
17 August 1982 Russia 0+
3 January 1989 Canada
19 December 1984 France
17 August 1982 Great Britain
17 August 1982 Kazakhstan
1 May 1987 Spain
3 August 1986 USA
17 August 1982 Ukraine
Production Rankin/Bass Productions, Topcraft
Also known as
The Flight of Dragons, Drakarnas sista kamp, El vuelo de los dragones, Flight of the Dragon, Il volo dei draghi, Jata zmajev, Le vol des dragons, Lohikäärmeiden viimeinen taisto, O Vôo dos Dragões, Sárkányok repülése, Síðasti Bardagi Drekanna, Zborul Dragonilor, Лет змајева, Полёт драконов, Політ драконів, ドラゴン伝説・魔界大戦争, フライト・オブ・ドラゴン, Le Vol du Dragon, Let zmajeva

Cartoon rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Flight of Dragons - Trailer
The Flight of Dragons Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Sir Orin Neville Smythe Blade with whom I have lived, blade with whom I now die, serve right and justice one last time, seek one last heart of evil, still one last life of pain. Cut well, old friend, and then farewell.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Flight of Dragons

How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon Animation, Family, Fairy Tale
2010, USA
8.0
The Last Unicorn
The Last Unicorn Family, Animation, Fantasy, Anime
1982, USA / Japan / Germany / Great Britain
7.0
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
FernGully: The Last Rainforest Sci-Fi, Musical, Family, Animation, Children's
1992, USA / Australia
6.0
The Black Cauldron
The Black Cauldron Action, Adventure, Animation
1985, USA
6.0
The Secret of NIMH
The Secret of NIMH Animation, Drama, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Family
1982, USA
7.0
Dvenadtsat mesyatsev
Dvenadtsat mesyatsev Fairy Tale
1956, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more