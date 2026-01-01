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Poster of A Simple Death
7.3
Kinoafisha Films A Simple Death
7.3

A Simple Death

, 1985
Prostaya smert
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Simple Death
7.3

Cast

Alisa Freindlich
Alisa Freindlich
Praskovya Fyodorovna
Valeriy Priyomykhov
Ivan Ilyich
Vytautas Paukste
Mikhail Danilovich - vrach
Mikhail Danilov
Rasskazchik
Karina Moritts
Liza
Tamara Timofeeva
Nyanya
Stanislav Churkin
Svyaschennik
Anatoli Khudoleyev
Pyotr
Yuri Serov
Yevgeniy Smirnov
A. Bukhvalov
Director Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Writer Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy, Lev Tolstoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 1 March 1985
Release date
1 March 1985 Russia
4 March 1985 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Prostaya smert, A Simple Death, Egyszerű halál, La Mort d'Ivan Illitch, Простая смерть

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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