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Poster of Glory
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Glory
8.0

Glory

, 1989
Glory
USA / Drama, History, War / 18+
Poster of Glory
8.0

Synopsis

Robert Gould Shaw leads the U.S. Civil War's first all-black volunteer company, fighting prejudices from both his own Union Army, and the Confederates.

Cast

Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick
Col. Robert Gould Shaw
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Pvt. Trip
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Sgt. Maj. John Rawlins
John Finn
John Finn
Sgt. Maj. Mulcahy
Alan North
Gov. John Albion Andrew
Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes
Maj. Cabot Forbes
Jihmi Kennedy
Pvt. Jupiter Sharts
Andre Braugher
Andre Braugher
Cpl. Thomas Searles
Donovan Leitch
Capt. Charles Fessenden Morse
JD Cullum
Henry Sturgis Russell
Director Edward Zwick
Writer Kevin Jarre, Lincoln Kirstein, Peter Burchard, Robert Gould Shaw
Composer James Horner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1989
Online premiere 14 April 2015
World premiere 15 December 1989
Release date
15 December 1989 Russia 16+
8 March 1990 Argentina
1 March 1990 Australia
1 March 1990 Austria
18 January 1990 Brazil
1 April 1991 Czechoslovakia
4 May 1990 Denmark
27 April 1990 Finland
25 April 1990 France
15 February 1990 Germany
2 March 1990 Great Britain
20 September 1990 Hungary
20 April 1990 Japan
15 December 1989 Kazakhstan
16 August 2018 Nepal
16 March 1990 Netherlands
23 March 1990 Portugal
6 April 1990 Spain
13 April 1990 Sweden
16 February 1990 USA
15 December 1989 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $26,979,227
Production Tri-Star Pictures, Freddie Fields Productions
Also known as
Glory, Tiempos de gloria, Доблесть, Gloria, Rat za slavu, Tempo de Glória, Слава, Ærens mark, Ärans män, Az 54. hadtest, Bitka za slavo, Chwała, Glorie, Glory - Uomini di gloria, Glory - Ο δρόμος για τη δόξα, Glory, o dromos gia ti doxa, Shokooh, Shuhrat, Şücaət, Temps de glòria, Triumfas, Vinh Quang, Zafer, Айбын, ग्लॉरी, グローリー, 光榮戰役, 光荣, 光荣战役, În numele gloriei, 영광의 깃발, 光榮, هنگ بردگان, เกียรติภูมิชาติทหาร

Film rating

8.0
Rate 14 votes
7.8 IMDb

Quotes

[Trip and Searles are about to fight when Rawlins steps in]
Rawlins Look, goddamn it! The whole world gotta stomp on your face?
Trip Nigger, you better get your hands off me!
Rawlins Ain't no niggers around here! Understand?
Trip Oh, I see, so the white man give you a couple a stripes, and suddenly you start hollerin' and orderin' everybody around, like you the massa himself! Nigger, you ain't nothin' but the white man's dog!
[He starts to walk away, Rawlins stops him and slaps him]
Rawlins And what are you? So full of hate you want to go out and fight everybody! Because you've been whipped and chased by hounds. Well that might not be living, but it sure as hell ain't dying. And dying's been what these white boys have been doing for going on three years now! Dying by the thousands! Dying for *you*, fool! I know, 'cause I dug the graves. And all this time I keep askin' myself, when, O Lord, when it's gonna be our time? Gonna come a time when we all gonna hafta ante up. Ante up and kick in like men. LIKE MEN! You watch who you call a nigger! If there's any niggers around here, it's YOU. Just a smart-mouthed, stupid-ass, swamp-runnin' nigger! And if you not careful, that's all you ever gonna be!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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