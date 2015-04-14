[Trip and Searles are about to fight when Rawlins steps in]

Rawlins Look, goddamn it! The whole world gotta stomp on your face?

Trip Nigger, you better get your hands off me!

Rawlins Ain't no niggers around here! Understand?

Trip Oh, I see, so the white man give you a couple a stripes, and suddenly you start hollerin' and orderin' everybody around, like you the massa himself! Nigger, you ain't nothin' but the white man's dog!

[He starts to walk away, Rawlins stops him and slaps him]