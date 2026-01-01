Menu
Poster of Garbo Talks
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Garbo Talks

Garbo Talks

Garbo Talks 18+
Synopsis

The son of a woman dying of a brain tumour tries to fulfil his mother's last wish: to meet Greta Garbo.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 12 October 1984
Release date
12 October 1984 Russia 16+
12 October 1984 Kazakhstan
12 October 1984 USA
12 October 1984 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $1,493,782
Production United Artists
Also known as
Garbo Talks, À la recherche de Garbo, Buscando a Greta, Die Göttliche, Cercando la Garbo, El sueño de mamá, És megszólal Garbo, Fala Greta Garbo, Garbo e eu, Garbo mówi, Garbo puhuu, Garbo Talks!, Jagten på Garbo, Jakten på Garbo, La Garbo dice, Perimenontas tin Garbo, Περιμένοντας την Γκάρμπο, Гарбо рассказывает, ガルボトーク　夢のつづきは夢…
Director
Sidney Lumet
Sidney Lumet
Cast
Anne Bancroft
Ron Silver
Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher
Catherine Hicks
Steven Hill
Steven Hill
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
