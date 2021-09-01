Apollonia Will you help me?

The Kid No.

Apollonia Pardon me?

The Kid Nope... Wanna know why?

Apollonia Nope.

The Kid Because you wouldn't pass the initiation.

Apollonia What initiation?

The Kid Well, for starters, you have to purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka.

Apollonia What?

The Kid You have to purify yourself in Lake Minnetonka.

[She strips down, and runs towards the lake]

The Kid Hey! Wait a minute! That's...

[She jumps in. She gets out shivering]

The Kid Uh, hold it...

Apollonia What?