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Poster of Purple Rain
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Purple Rain
6.5

Purple Rain

, 1984
Purple Rain
USA / Romantic, Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of Purple Rain
6.5

Synopsis

A young musician, tormented by an abusive situation at home, must contend with a rival singer, a burgeoning romance, and his own dissatisfied band, as his star begins to rise.

Cast

Prince
Prince
The Kid
Apollonia
Apollonia
Morris Day
Morris
Olga Karlatos
Mother
Clarence Williams III
Father
Jerome Benton
Jerome
Billy Sparks
Billy
Jill Jones
Jill
Charles Huntsberry
Chick
Dez Dickerson
Dez
Director Albert Magnoli
Writer Albert Magnoli, William Blinn
Composer Michel Colombier, Prince
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 27 July 1984
Release date
27 July 1984 Russia 16+
7 September 1984 Australia
27 July 1984 Brazil
27 July 1984 Denmark 15
27 July 1984 Finland K-18
22 February 1985 Germany
31 August 1984 Great Britain 15
26 October 2026 Iceland 12 year age limit
31 August 1984 Ireland 15
9 February 1985 Japan PG12
27 July 1984 Kazakhstan
6 September 1984 Netherlands 12
27 July 1984 Norway 18
27 July 1984 USA
27 July 1984 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $70,972,587
Production Warner Bros., Purple Films, Water
Also known as
Purple Rain, Lluvia púrpura, Baran-e Banafsh, Bíboreső, Prince: Purple Rain, Purpurowy deszcz, Viva a Música, Пурпурен дъжд, Пурпурный дождь, プリンス パープル・レイン, 紫雨, Принц: Пурпурный дождь

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack Purple Rain

Quotes

Apollonia Will you help me?
The Kid No.
Apollonia Pardon me?
The Kid Nope... Wanna know why?
Apollonia Nope.
The Kid Because you wouldn't pass the initiation.
Apollonia What initiation?
The Kid Well, for starters, you have to purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka.
Apollonia What?
The Kid You have to purify yourself in Lake Minnetonka.
[She strips down, and runs towards the lake]
The Kid Hey! Wait a minute! That's...
[She jumps in. She gets out shivering]
The Kid Uh, hold it...
Apollonia What?
The Kid That ain't Lake Minnetonka.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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