Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of On the Silver Globe
7.2
Kinoafisha Films On the Silver Globe
7.2

On the Silver Globe

, 1987
Na srebrnym globie
Poland / Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure / 18+
Poster of On the Silver Globe
7.2

Cast

Andrzej Seweryn
Marek
Grażyna Dyląg
Ihezal
Waldemar Kownacki
Jacek
Iwona Bielska
Martha
Jerzy Gralek
Peter
Elżbieta Karkoszka
Ada
Jerzy Trela
Jerzy Trela
Jerzy
Krystyna Janda
Krystyna Janda
The Actress
Maciej Góraj
Henryk Talar
Director Andrzej Zulawski
Writer Andrzej Zulawski, Jerzy Zulawski
Composer Andrzej Korzynski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 46 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 12 May 1988
Release date
10 February 1989 Poland
Budget 58,000,000 PLN
Worldwide Gross $557
Production Zespol Filmowy "Kadr"
Also known as
Na srebrnym globie, On the Silver Globe, Der silberne Planet, Sur le globe d'argent, A fehér bolygó, Ant sidabrinio gaublio, Globo de Prata, Gümüş Küre, Sul globo d'argento, The Silver Globe, Στον ασημένιο πλανήτη, На серебряной планете, シルバー・グローブ 銀の惑星, Hõbedasel planeedil, Gümüş Küre'nin Üzerinde, Le globe d'argent

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for On the Silver Globe

Cosmos
Cosmos Drama
2015, France / Portugal
5.0
Trudno byt bogom
Trudno byt bogom Sci-Fi
2013, Russia
6.0
Fidelity
Fidelity Drama
2000, France / Portugal
5.0
La note bleue
La note bleue Drama, Romantic, Musical
1991, France / Germany
6.0
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days Drama, Romantic
1989, France
6.0
Dead Man's Letters
Dead Man's Letters Drama, Sci-Fi
1986, USSR
7.0
L'amour braque
L'amour braque Romantic, Drama
1985, France
6.0
Possession
Possession Horror, Drama
1981, France / West Germany
7.0
That Most Important Thing: Love
That Most Important Thing: Love Drama, Romantic
1975, France / Italy / West Germany
6.0
The Hourglass Sanatorium
The Hourglass Sanatorium Drama, Fantasy
1973, Poland
7.0
The Holy Mountain
The Holy Mountain Fantasy, Drama, Adventure
1973, USA / Mexico
7.0
The Devil
The Devil Horror, Drama
1972, Poland
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more