7.7 IMDb Rating: 8.1
3 posters
Dead Poets Society

Dead Poets Society

Dead Poets Society 18+
Synopsis

English teacher John Keating inspires his students to look at poetry with a different perspective of authentic knowledge and feelings.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 1989
Online premiere 5 September 2020
World premiere 2 June 1989
Release date
2 June 1989 Russia 6+
15 February 1990 Argentina
21 July 1989 Australia
26 January 1990 Austria
18 January 1990 Belgium
28 February 1990 Brazil
2 June 1989 Canada
10 May 1990 Colombia
19 January 1990 Denmark
26 January 1990 Finland
17 January 1990 France
8 June 1989 Germany
22 September 1989 Great Britain
25 January 1990 Greece
15 March 1990 Hungary
12 January 1990 Iceland
29 September 1989 Ireland
13 October 1989 Israel
28 September 1989 Italy
17 March 1990 Japan
2 June 1989 Kazakhstan 16+
16 February 1990 Mexico
19 January 1990 Netherlands
19 January 1990 Norway
19 October 1990 Poland
19 January 1990 Portugal
2 June 1989 Romania 12
18 August 2016 South Korea
24 November 1989 Spain
12 January 1990 Sweden
8 March 1990 Taiwan, Province of China
13 April 1990 Turkey
9 June 1989 USA
2 June 1989 Ukraine
8 March 1990 Uruguay
MPAA PG
Budget $16,400,000
Worldwide Gross $235,860,116
Production Touchstone Pictures, Silver Screen Partners IV, A Steven Haft Production
Also known as
Dead Poets Society, La sociedad de los poetas muertos, Der Club der toten Dichter, Bekkjarfélagið, Cercul poeților dispăruți, Dagen er din, Döda poeters sällskap, Døde poeters klub, Drustvo mrtvih pesnikov, Društvo mrtvih pjesnika, El club de los poetas muertos, El club dels poetes morts, Hội Cố Thi Nhân, Holt költők társasága, Ima wo ikiru, Kuolleiden runoilijoiden seura, L'attimo fuggente, La société des poètes disparus, Le Cercle des poètes disparus, Mirusių poetų draugija, Mirušo dzejnieku biedrība, O Clube dos Poetas Mortos, O kyklos ton hamenon poiiton, O'lik shoirlar jamiyati, Ölü Ozanlar Derneği, Ölü şairlər cəmiyyəti, Sociedad de poetas muertos, Sociedade dos Poetas Mortos, Společnost mrtvých básníků, Spolok mŕtvych básnikov, Stowarzyszenie Umarłych Poetów, Surnud poeetide ühing, Ο κύκλος των χαμένων ποιητών, Друштво мртвих песника, Общество мертвых поэтов, Общество мёртвых поэтов, Общество на мъртвите поети, Өлі ақындар қоғамы, Спілка мертвих поетів, Товариство мертвих поетів, ديد بويتس سوسايتي, 죽은 시인의 사회, いまを生きる, 春風化雨, 暴雨驕陽, 死亡诗社
Director
Peter Weir
Cast
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke
Robert Sean Leonard
Robert Sean Leonard
Josh Charles
Josh Charles
Kurtwood Smith
Kurtwood Smith
Cast and Crew
Quotes
John Keating We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. And medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for. To quote from Whitman, "O me! O life!... of the questions of these recurring; of the endless trains of the faithless... of cities filled with the foolish; what good amid these, O me, O life?" Answer. That you are here - that life exists, and identity; that the powerful play goes on and you may contribute a verse. That the powerful play *goes on* and you may contribute a verse. What will your verse be?
