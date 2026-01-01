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7.3
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Moroz Ivanovich
7.3
Moroz Ivanovich
, 1981
Moroz Ivanovich
USSR / Animation / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Posters
7.3
Cast
Klara Rumyanova
Malasha
Olga Gromova
Dunyasha
Veronika Vasilyeva
Grandma
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Moroz Ivanovich
Director
Ivan Aksenchuk
Writer
Genrikh Sapgir
Composer
Igor Tsvetkov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1981
World premiere
23 April 1981
Release date
23 April 1981
Russia
6+
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Moroz Ivanovich, Мороз Иванович, Külmataat Ivanovits, Vovô Gélido, Мороз Іванович
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Cartoon rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
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