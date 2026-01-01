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Poster of Moroz Ivanovich
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Moroz Ivanovich
7.3

Moroz Ivanovich

, 1981
Moroz Ivanovich
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Moroz Ivanovich
7.3

Cast

Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Malasha
Olga Gromova
Dunyasha
Veronika Vasilyeva
Grandma
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Moroz Ivanovich
Director Ivan Aksenchuk
Writer Genrikh Sapgir
Composer Igor Tsvetkov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 23 April 1981
Release date
23 April 1981 Russia 6+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Moroz Ivanovich, Мороз Иванович, Külmataat Ivanovits, Vovô Gélido, Мороз Іванович

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
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