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Poster of Chapliniana
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Chapliniana
6.4

Chapliniana

, 1987
Chapliniana
USSR / Biography / 18+
Poster of Chapliniana
6.4

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Ğali Abaydulov
Ekaterina Maximova
Ekaterina Maximova
Natalya Kirichek
Konstantin Zaklinsky
Andrei Bosov
Director Aleksandr Belinsky
Writer Aleksandr Belinsky
Composer Charles Chaplin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 1 January 1987
Release date
1 January 1987 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Chapliniana, Чаплиниана

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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