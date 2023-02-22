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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Chapliniana
6.4
Chapliniana
, 1987
Chapliniana
USSR / Biography / 18+
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6.4
Synopsis
N/A
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Cast
Ğali Abaydulov
Ekaterina Maximova
Natalya Kirichek
Konstantin Zaklinsky
Andrei Bosov
Director
Aleksandr Belinsky
Writer
Aleksandr Belinsky
Composer
Charles Chaplin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
1987
World premiere
1 January 1987
Release date
1 January 1987
USSR
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Chapliniana, Чаплиниана
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2023
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