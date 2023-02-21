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Poster of Mesto deystviya
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Mesto deystviya
6.4

Mesto deystviya

, 1983
Mesto deystviya
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mesto deystviya
6.4

Synopsis

The film is set in the 1980s Soviet Union in Siberia. Petr Konstantinovich is the powerful Director of Petrochemical Industry, which is being built from scratch in a small Siberian town. ...

Cast

Aleksandr Parra
Petr Konstantinovich Pushkiarev, CEO
Yelena Shanina
Yelena Shanina
Masha, actress
Aleksandr Kuzin
Nikolai Mironov, manager
Sergei Parshin
Sergei Parshin
Besfamilny, driver
Ernst Romanov
Ernst Romanov
Lukonin, historian
Viktor Mikhaylov
Viktor Mikhaylov
Alesksei, artist
Ivan I. Krasko
Ivan I. Krasko
Ignat Sgiyan, communist leader
Pyotr Shelokhonov
Ivan Gavrilovich Ryabov, mayor
Rostislav Katansky
Journalist
Igor Yefimov
Manager
Director Anatoliy Granik
Writer Aleksandr Prokhanov, Rudolf Tyurin
Composer Nadezhda Simonyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 17 December 1983
Release date
17 December 1983 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Mesto deystviya, Место действия

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 21 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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