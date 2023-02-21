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6.4
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Mesto deystviya
6.4
Mesto deystviya
, 1983
Mesto deystviya
USSR / Drama / 18+
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6.4
Synopsis
The film is set in the 1980s Soviet Union in Siberia. Petr Konstantinovich is the powerful Director of Petrochemical Industry, which is being built from scratch in a small Siberian town. ...
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Cast
Aleksandr Parra
Petr Konstantinovich Pushkiarev, CEO
Yelena Shanina
Masha, actress
Aleksandr Kuzin
Nikolai Mironov, manager
Sergei Parshin
Besfamilny, driver
Ernst Romanov
Lukonin, historian
Viktor Mikhaylov
Alesksei, artist
Ivan I. Krasko
Ignat Sgiyan, communist leader
Pyotr Shelokhonov
Ivan Gavrilovich Ryabov, mayor
Rostislav Katansky
Journalist
Igor Yefimov
Manager
Director
Anatoliy Granik
Writer
Aleksandr Prokhanov
,
Rudolf Tyurin
Composer
Nadezhda Simonyan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 21 minutes
Production year
1983
World premiere
17 December 1983
Release date
17 December 1983
USSR
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Mesto deystviya, Место действия
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Updated 21 February 2023
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