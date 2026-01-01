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Poster of Tenue de soirée
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Tenue de soirée
6.1

Tenue de soirée

, 1986
Tenue de soiree
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Tenue de soirée
6.1

Cast

Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Bob
Michel Blanc
Michel Blanc
Antoine
Miou-Miou
Miou-Miou
Monique
Michel Creton
Pedro
Jean-François Stévenin
L'homme au lit
Mylène Demongeot
Mylène Demongeot
La femme au lit
Caroline Silhol
La bourgeoise dépressive
Jean-Yves Berteloot
Le prostitué boîte de nuit
Bruno Cremer
Bruno Cremer
Le collectionneur de statues antiques
Jean-Pierre Marielle
Jean-Pierre Marielle
Le bourgeois dépressif
Director Bertrand Blier
Writer Bertrand Blier
Composer Serge Gainsbourg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 23 April 1986
Release date
17 September 1987 Brazil
23 April 1986 France
15 January 1987 Germany
23 April 1986 USA
Worldwide Gross $925,952
Production Hachette Première, DD Productions, Ciné Valse
Also known as
Tenue de soirée, Abendanzug, Ménage, Aftenantrekk, Estélyi ruha, Evening Dress, Gece Elbisesi, Iltapuku, Klædt på til fest, Lui portava i tacchi a spillo, Meu Marido de Batom, Rimmel, Strój wieczorowy, Tjuvar och älskare, Traje de etiqueta, Traje de Noite, Uitgangskledij, Vestido de fiesta, Vradyno endyma, Вечернее платье, タキシード, Menage, Melegedő barátság

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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