5.3Osoboye podrazdeleniye
Special Unit, 1984
USSR / War / 18+
Synopsis
N/A
Cast
Ivan Shchyogolev
Olga Bashkina
Tatyana Lebedeva
Irina Matveyevskaya
Marina Sakharova
Aleksei Yelizavetsky
Vladimir Nekrasov
Dmitriy Lipskerov
Director Georgy Shchukin, Vladimir Ivanov
Writer Kirill Rapoport, Georgy Shchukin
Composer Valeri Petrov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1984
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Osoboye podrazdeleniye, Special Unit, Особое подразделение
Updated 5 May 2025
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