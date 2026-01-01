Menu
Poster of And no one in the world...
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films And no one in the world...

And no one in the world...

And no one in the world... 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1986
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
I nikto na svete..., И никто на свете..., І ніхто на світі
Director
Vladimir Dovgan
Cast
Andrei Boltnev
Andrei Boltnev
Hagen Henning
Valeriy Yurchenko
Vladimir Shevelkov
Vladimir Shevelkov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
