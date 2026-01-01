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Poster of L'africain
6.3
Kinoafisha Films L'africain
6.3

L'africain

, 1983
L'africain
France / Comedy, Adventure / 18+
Poster of L'africain
6.3

Cast

Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Charlotte
Philippe Noiret
Philippe Noiret
Victor
Jean-François Balmer
Paul Planchet
Jacques François
Le docteur Patterson
Jean Benguigui
Aristote Poulakis
Joseph Momo
Bako
Vivian Reed
Joséphine
Pierre Michaël
Le P.D.G
Gordon Heath
Le ministre
Raymond Aquilon
Le commandant
Director Philippe de Broca
Writer Gérard Brach, Philippe de Broca
Composer Georges Delerue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 22 October 1983
Release date
22 October 1983 France
11 November 1983 USA
Production Renn Productions
Also known as
L'africain, Afričan, Der Buschpilot, Африканец, 'n Moorsspel, Afrikaneren, Afrikkalainen, Afrykanin, Aventură Africană, Az afrikai, De Afrikaan, El africano, Férjem Afrikában, Os Largos Horizontes da Aventura, Safari, The African, Vacanze africane, Африканецът, Африканець

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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