Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Next to You
Next to You
Next to You
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Romantic
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
1986
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Ryadom s vami
Director
Mykola Maletsky
Cast
Galina Samoylova
Marina Shimanskaya
Algis Arlauskas
Larisa Kuznetsova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Next to You
0.0
The top of Vizbor
(1988)
4.4
Grooms
(1985)
7.0
Sportloto-82
(1982)
7.3
Kultpokhod v teatr
(1982)
Film rating
5.8
Rate
15
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree