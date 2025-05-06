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5.2
Kinoafisha Films ...I vsya lyubov
5.2

...I vsya lyubov

, 1989
...I vsya lyubov
USSR / Romantic, Drama / 18+
5.2

Cast

Irina Byakova
Irina Byakova
Valentina
Sergey Varchuk
Sergey Varchuk
Igor
Yury Platonov
Ivan Andreyevich
Vasili Petrenko
Igor
Igor Skibin
Irina Kovalenko
Yuriy Nazarov
Yuriy Nazarov
Traktorist
Olga Sirina
Valery Nenashev
Fotograf
I. Lyukin
Director Anatoly Vasilyev
Writer Sergei Bodrov, Irina Vasilyeva
Composer Viktor Babushkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 1 December 1989
Release date
1 December 1989 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
...I vsya lyubov, ...И вся любовь, …I vsya lyubov, …И вся любовь

Film rating

5.2
Rate 13 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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