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5.2
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...I vsya lyubov
5.2
...I vsya lyubov
, 1989
...I vsya lyubov
USSR / Romantic, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
5.2
Cast
Irina Byakova
Valentina
Sergey Varchuk
Igor
Yury Platonov
Ivan Andreyevich
Vasili Petrenko
Igor
Igor Skibin
Irina Kovalenko
Yuriy Nazarov
Traktorist
Olga Sirina
Valery Nenashev
Fotograf
I. Lyukin
Director
Anatoly Vasilyev
Writer
Sergei Bodrov
,
Irina Vasilyeva
Composer
Viktor Babushkin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
1989
World premiere
1 December 1989
Release date
1 December 1989
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
...I vsya lyubov, ...И вся любовь, …I vsya lyubov, …И вся любовь
More
Film rating
5.2
Rate
13
votes
5.3
IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes
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