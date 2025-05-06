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Poster of Hit Back
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Hit Back
6.6

Hit Back

, 1981
Otvetnyy khod
USSR / Action / 18+
Poster of Hit Back
6.6

Cast

Boris Galkin
Boris Galkin
Captain Viktor Tarasov
Vadim Spiridonov
Captain Evgeniy Shvets
Valentina Berezutskaya
Valentina Berezutskaya
Jelena Glebova
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Morozhkyn
Mihai Volontir
Praporshchik Volentir
Aleksandr Pyatkov
Captain Zuyev
Laimonas Noreika
Rear Admiral Viktor Gubanov
Daniil Netrebin
Captain Popov
Vladimir Marenkov
Colonel Novikov
Mikhail Chigaryov
Lieutenant Colonel Kochuba
Director Mikhail Tumanishvili
Writer Yevgeni Mesyatsev
Composer Viktor Babushkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 6 June 1981
Release date
6 June 1981 Russia 12+
11 November 1981 USA
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Otvetnyy khod, Antapodosi, Atsakomasis ėjimas, Der Gegenzug, Manewr taktyczny, Manoeuvre de retour, Vastasiirto, Ответный ход

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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