A shipping disaster in the 19th Century has stranded a man and woman in the wilds of Africa. The lady is pregnant, and gives birth to a son in their tree house. Soon after, a family of apes stumble across the house and in the ensuing panic, both parents are killed. A female ape takes the tiny boy as a replacement for her own dead infant, and raises him as her son. Twenty years later, Captain Phillippe D'Arnot discovers the man who thinks he is an ape. Evidence in the tree house leads him to believe that he is the direct descendant of the Earl of Greystoke, and thus takes it upon himself to return the man to civilization.
ProductionWarner Bros., Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc., WEA Records
Also known as
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, Greystoke, Greystoke: The 7th Earl Lord John Clayton, Tarzan of the Apes, Tarzan, Greystoke - Die Legende von Tarzan, Herr der Affen, Greystoke, la leyenda de Tarzán, el rey de los monos, Grejstok: Legenda o Tarzanu, gospodaru majmuna, Greystoke - A Lenda de Tarzan o Rei da Selva, Greystoke - beretningen om Tarzan, abernes konge, Greystoke - Herr der Affen (Die Legende von Tarzan), Greystoke - La leggenda di Tarzan, il signore delle scimmie, Greystoke legend Tarzanist ahvide isandast, Greystoke legenden om Tarzan, apornas konung, Greystoke, la légende de Tarzan, Greystoke: A Lenda de Tarzã, o Rei da Selva, Greystoke: A Lenda de Tarzan, o Rei da Selva, Greystoke: La légende de Tarzan, seigneur des singes, Greystoke: La leyenda de Tarzán, el rey de los monos, Greystoke: la leyenda de Tarzán, el rey de los simios, Greystoke: La leyenda de Tarzán, rey de los monos, Greystoke: la leyenda de Tarzán, rey de los simios, Greystoke: Legenda Tarzana, władcy małp, Greystoke: Legenda Tarzanista, Greystoke: Legenda Tarzanista, apinain kuninkaasta, Greystoke: Legenden om Tarzan, apenes konge, Greystoke: Legenden om Tarzan, apornas konung, Greystoke: O thrylos tou Tarzan, arhonta tis zouglas, Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Greystokela: La leyenda de Tarzán, Legenda o Tarzanov, Příběh Tarzana, pána opic, Tarzan Asil ve Vahşi, Tarzan Maymunlar Lordu, Tarzan, a majmok ura, Tarzan: Arbabe Meymoonha, The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, Γκρέιστοουκ: Ο θρύλος του Ταρζάν, άρχοντα της ζούγκλας, Ґрейсток: Легенда про Тарзана, повелителя мавп, Грейстоук: Легенда о Тарзане, повелителе обезьян, Тарзан от рода Грейстоук, Тарзан: Потомъкът на рода Грейстоук, グレイストーク ターザンの伝説, 泰山王子, Greystoke - De Legende van Tarzan Heer van de Apen, Greystoke - The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, Greystoke la leggenda di Tarzan il signore delle scimmie
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.4IMDb
Updated 26 January 2024
Stills
Quotes
[a tribe of cannibals are on the riverbank]
Sir Evelyn BlountWhat are they saying D'Arnot?
Capitaine Phillippe D'ArnotDinner is serving. No! Arrived, dinner has arrived is a slightly better translation.
Sir Evelyn BlountI don't think that's frightfully funny D'Arnot!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.