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Poster of Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
6.4

Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes

, 1984
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Great Britain, USA / Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
6.4

Synopsis

A shipping disaster in the 19th Century has stranded a man and woman in the wilds of Africa. The lady is pregnant, and gives birth to a son in their tree house. Soon after, a family of apes stumble across the house and in the ensuing panic, both parents are killed. A female ape takes the tiny boy as a replacement for her own dead infant, and raises him as her son. Twenty years later, Captain Phillippe D'Arnot discovers the man who thinks he is an ape. Evidence in the tree house leads him to believe that he is the direct descendant of the Earl of Greystoke, and thus takes it upon himself to return the man to civilization.

Cast

Ralph Richardson
Ralph Richardson
The Sixth Earl of Greystoke
Ian Holm
Ian Holm
Capitaine Phillippe D'Arnot
James Fox
James Fox
Lord Charles Esker
Christopher Lambert
Christopher Lambert
Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell
Miss Jane Porter
Nigel Davenport
Major Jack Downing
Nicholas Farrell
Sir Hugh Belcher
Paul Geoffrey
Lord John 'Jack' Clayton
Richard Griffiths
Richard Griffiths
Hilton McRae
Hilton McRae
David Suchet
David Suchet
Paul Brooke
Director Hugh Hudson
Writer Robert Towne, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Michael Austin
Composer John Scott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 2 hours 23 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 30 March 1984
Release date
3 October 1984 France U
13 December 1984 Germany 12
13 April 1984 Great Britain 12
13 April 1984 Ireland PG
11 October 1984 Netherlands 12
20 September 1984 Spain APTA
30 March 1984 USA PG
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $45,858,563
Production Warner Bros., Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc., WEA Records
Also known as
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, Greystoke, Greystoke: The 7th Earl Lord John Clayton, Tarzan of the Apes, Tarzan, Greystoke - Die Legende von Tarzan, Herr der Affen, Greystoke, la leyenda de Tarzán, el rey de los monos, Grejstok: Legenda o Tarzanu, gospodaru majmuna, Greystoke - A Lenda de Tarzan o Rei da Selva, Greystoke - beretningen om Tarzan, abernes konge, Greystoke - Herr der Affen (Die Legende von Tarzan), Greystoke - La leggenda di Tarzan, il signore delle scimmie, Greystoke legend Tarzanist ahvide isandast, Greystoke legenden om Tarzan, apornas konung, Greystoke, la légende de Tarzan, Greystoke: A Lenda de Tarzã, o Rei da Selva, Greystoke: A Lenda de Tarzan, o Rei da Selva, Greystoke: La légende de Tarzan, seigneur des singes, Greystoke: La leyenda de Tarzán, el rey de los monos, Greystoke: la leyenda de Tarzán, el rey de los simios, Greystoke: La leyenda de Tarzán, rey de los monos, Greystoke: la leyenda de Tarzán, rey de los simios, Greystoke: Legenda Tarzana, władcy małp, Greystoke: Legenda Tarzanista, Greystoke: Legenda Tarzanista, apinain kuninkaasta, Greystoke: Legenden om Tarzan, apenes konge, Greystoke: Legenden om Tarzan, apornas konung, Greystoke: O thrylos tou Tarzan, arhonta tis zouglas, Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Greystokela: La leyenda de Tarzán, Legenda o Tarzanov, Příběh Tarzana, pána opic, Tarzan Asil ve Vahşi, Tarzan Maymunlar Lordu, Tarzan, a majmok ura, Tarzan: Arbabe Meymoonha, The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, Γκρέιστοουκ: Ο θρύλος του Ταρζάν, άρχοντα της ζούγκλας, Ґрейсток: Легенда про Тарзана, повелителя мавп, Грейстоук: Легенда о Тарзане, повелителе обезьян, Тарзан от рода Грейстоук, Тарзан: Потомъкът на рода Грейстоук, グレイストーク ターザンの伝説, 泰山王子, Greystoke - De Legende van Tarzan Heer van de Apen, Greystoke - The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, Greystoke la leggenda di Tarzan il signore delle scimmie

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 26 January 2024

Quotes

[a tribe of cannibals are on the riverbank]
Sir Evelyn Blount What are they saying D'Arnot?
Capitaine Phillippe D'Arnot Dinner is serving. No! Arrived, dinner has arrived is a slightly better translation.
Sir Evelyn Blount I don't think that's frightfully funny D'Arnot!
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