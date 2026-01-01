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Poster of Ne boysya, ya s toboy
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Ne boysya, ya s toboy
7.6

Ne boysya, ya s toboy

, 1981
Ne boysya, ya s toboy
USSR / Musical, Romantic, Adventure, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ne boysya, ya s toboy
7.6

Cast

Mukhtar-bek Kantemirov
Rustam
Polad Bülbüloghlu
Teymur
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
San Sanych
Sergey Yurskiy
Sergey Yurskiy
Bailiff
Hamida Omarova
Telly
Hasanagha Turabov
Jafar
Mirza Babayev
Farzaly bek
Mukhtar Maniyev
Criminal
Aleksandr Sharovsky
Petrov
Kyazim Abdullayev
Director Yuliy Gusman
Writer Yuli Dunsky, Valeri Frid
Composer Polad Bülbüloghlu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 29 June 1981
Release date
6 February 1988 Hungary
7 July 1981 USA
29 June 1981 USSR
Production Azerbaijanfilm, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Ne boysya, ya s toboy, Не бойся, я с тобой!, Don't Be Afraid, I'm with You, Fürchte dich nicht, ich bin bei dir!, Ne félj, veled vagyok!, Qorxma, man saninlayam

Film rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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