In 1942 California, two young men await induction into the U.S. Marines and say goodbye to their girlfriends.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 48 minutes
Production year1984
Online premiere3 December 2004
World premiere23 March 1984
Release date
23 March 1984
Russia
16+
26 June 1984
France
22 July 1988
Japan
G
23 March 1984
Kazakhstan
23 March 1984
USA
23 March 1984
Ukraine
MPAAPG
Budget$6,500,000
Worldwide Gross$6,045,647
ProductionJaffe-Lansing, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Racing with the Moon, Adiós a la inocencia, Die Zeit verrinnt - die Navy ruft, Adeus à Inocência, Adeus Inocência, In gara con la luna, Kapløb med månen, Lenktynes su menuliu, Les moissons du printemps, Nå begynner livet, Nu börjar livet!, Tästä alkaa elämä, Tháng Ngày Tươi Đẹp, Versenyfutás a Holddal, Wyścig z księżycem, Надпревара с луната, Наперегонки с луной, Трка са месецом, 情场新丁, 月を追いかけて, 爱的召集令