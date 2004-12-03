Menu
Poster of Racing with the Moon
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Racing with the Moon

Racing with the Moon 18+
Synopsis

In 1942 California, two young men await induction into the U.S. Marines and say goodbye to their girlfriends.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1984
Online premiere 3 December 2004
World premiere 23 March 1984
Release date
23 March 1984 Russia 16+
26 June 1984 France
22 July 1988 Japan G
23 March 1984 Kazakhstan
23 March 1984 USA
23 March 1984 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $6,500,000
Worldwide Gross $6,045,647
Production Jaffe-Lansing, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Racing with the Moon, Adiós a la inocencia, Die Zeit verrinnt - die Navy ruft, Adeus à Inocência, Adeus Inocência, In gara con la luna, Kapløb med månen, Lenktynes su menuliu, Les moissons du printemps, Nå begynner livet, Nu börjar livet!, Tästä alkaa elämä, Tháng Ngày Tươi Đẹp, Versenyfutás a Holddal, Wyścig z księżycem, Надпревара с луната, Наперегонки с луной, Трка са месецом, 情场新丁, 月を追いかけて, 爱的召集令
Director
Richard Benjamin
Richard Benjamin
Cast
Sean Penn
Sean Penn
Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage
John Karlen
Rutanya Alda
Cast and Crew
