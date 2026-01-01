If the Bolshoi comes, if I watch and listen to Romeo and Juliet, the joy of it is poisoned by the certainty that the KGB man is sitting in the bloody prompt corner.

Bob Jones If the Bolshoi comes, if I watch and listen to Romeo and Juliet, the joy of it is poisoned by the certainty that the KGB man is sitting in the bloody prompt corner.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.