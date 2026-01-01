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Poster of The Whistle Blower
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Whistle Blower
6.2

The Whistle Blower

, 1986
The Whistle Blower
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Whistle Blower
6.2

Synopsis

A war veteran tries to investigate the murder of his son who was working as a Russian translator for the British intelligence service during the Cold War. He meets a web of deception and paranoia that seems impenetrable...

Cast

Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Frank
James Fox
James Fox
Lord
Nigel Havers
Nigel Havers
Bob
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
Sir Adrian Chapple
Felicity Dean
Cynthia
Barry Foster
Greig
Gordon Jackson
Bruce
Kenneth Colley
Pickett
David Langton
Government Minister
Dinah Stabb
Rose
Director Simon Langton
Writer Julian Bond, John Hale
Composer John Scott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 21 November 1986
Release date
21 November 1986 Russia 16+
21 November 1986 Denmark
1 September 2001 France
10 September 1987 Greece
21 November 1986 Kazakhstan
10 July 1987 USA
21 November 1986 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $1,500,000
Production Portreeve, U.K. Productions Entity
Also known as
The Whistle Blower, Kreuzfeuer der Agenten, Le dénonciateur, O Espião, Arta tradarii, Avertizorul de integritate, Denunţătorul, Drugi świat, Ilmianto, Investigazione letale, La sombra del delator, Muldvarpen, Mullvaden, Secretos de alto riesgo, The Whistleblower, Titkos világ, Η εξαφάνιση ενός κατασκόπου, Предатель

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb

Quotes

Bob Jones If the Bolshoi comes, if I watch and listen to Romeo and Juliet, the joy of it is poisoned by the certainty that the KGB man is sitting in the bloody prompt corner.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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