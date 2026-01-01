A war veteran tries to investigate the murder of his son who was working as a Russian translator for the British intelligence service during the Cold War. He meets a web of deception and paranoia that seems impenetrable...
The Whistle Blower, Kreuzfeuer der Agenten, Le dénonciateur, O Espião, Arta tradarii, Avertizorul de integritate, Denunţătorul, Drugi świat, Ilmianto, Investigazione letale, La sombra del delator, Muldvarpen, Mullvaden, Secretos de alto riesgo, The Whistleblower, Titkos világ, Η εξαφάνιση ενός κατασκόπου, Предатель
Film rating
6.2
Rate10 votes
6.2IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Bob JonesIf the Bolshoi comes, if I watch and listen to Romeo and Juliet, the joy of it is poisoned by the certainty that the KGB man is sitting in the bloody prompt corner.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.