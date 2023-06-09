Poligraf Poligrafovich Sharikov You are wrong here. I didn't ask you to perform the operation, did I? A fine business! You go and grab hold of an animal, slice his head open... and now you're sick of him! I didn't give permission to operate on me, did I? Neither did my relatives. I guess I have the right to sue you.

Professor Filipp Filippovich Preobrazhensky So you object to having been turned into a human being, do you? Maybe you'd prefer to be sniffing around garbage cans again? Or freezing under gateways?

Poligraf Poligrafovich Sharikov Why do you keep on at me? Garbage cans, garbage cans! Perhaps I was making my living there. And what if I'd died under your knife? What d'you say to that, comrade?

Professor Filipp Filippovich Preobrazhensky My name is Philip Philipovich. I'm no comrade of yours!