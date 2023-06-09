Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Heart of a Dog
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Heart of a Dog

Heart of a Dog

Sobachye serdtse 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Heart of a Dog - trailer
Heart of a Dog  trailer
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 1 January 1988
Release date
1 January 1988 Russia 16+
11 November 1988 USA
MPAA PG
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Sobachye serdtse, Heart of a Dog, Собачье сердце, Dzaghlis Guli, En hunds hjärta, I kardia enos skylou, Koera süda, Kutyaszív, Psie serce, Šuns širdis, Кучешко сърце, Собаче серце
Director
Vladimir Bortko
Vladimir Bortko
Cast
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Vladimir Tolokonnikov
Vladimir Tolokonnikov
Boris Plotnikov
Boris Plotnikov
Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Olga Melikhova
Olga Melikhova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Heart of a Dog
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man (1980)
My Father Is an Idealist 5.9
My Father Is an Idealist (1980)
Once Lied 7.0
Once Lied (1987)
Afghan Breakdown 7.0
Afghan Breakdown (1990)
Dusha shpiona 5.9
Dusha shpiona (2015)
The Blonde Around the Corner 6.5
The Blonde Around the Corner (1984)
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi 6.6
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi (2016)
Heart of a Dog 7.2
Heart of a Dog (2015)
The Island 7.4
The Island (2006)
Khottabych 6.7
Khottabych (2006)
A Driver for Vera 7.1
A Driver for Vera (2004)
Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
Knockin' on Heaven's Door (1997)

Film rating

8.4
Rate 15 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
asya251280 9 June 2023, 09:52
Московский профессор Преображенский. Он живет на Пречистенке и по вечерам ездит в оперу в Большом, ни на что не намекает?
Reviews Write review
Quotes
Poligraf Poligrafovich Sharikov You are wrong here. I didn't ask you to perform the operation, did I? A fine business! You go and grab hold of an animal, slice his head open... and now you're sick of him! I didn't give permission to operate on me, did I? Neither did my relatives. I guess I have the right to sue you.
Professor Filipp Filippovich Preobrazhensky So you object to having been turned into a human being, do you? Maybe you'd prefer to be sniffing around garbage cans again? Or freezing under gateways?
Poligraf Poligrafovich Sharikov Why do you keep on at me? Garbage cans, garbage cans! Perhaps I was making my living there. And what if I'd died under your knife? What d'you say to that, comrade?
Professor Filipp Filippovich Preobrazhensky My name is Philip Philipovich. I'm no comrade of yours!
Poligraf Poligrafovich Sharikov Oh sure, I know. Of course, how else, we're not your comrades! How could we? We understand, sir! We didn't go to universities. We never had a flat of fifteen rooms and a bathroom. Only now it is time to forget about all that.
Film Trailers All trailers
Heart of a Dog - trailer
Heart of a Dog Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more