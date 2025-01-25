ProductionBritish Film Institute (BFI), Allarts Enterprises, Artificial Eye
Also known as
A Zed & Two Noughts, Zoo, A Zed and Two Noughts, Ein Z und zwei Nullen, Ena zita kai dyo midenika, Hayvanat Bahçesi, Lo zoo di Venere, Um Z e Dois Zeros, Una zeta y dos ceros, Z és két nulla, Z ir du nuliai, Z+00, z00, Z00, liv skönhet död, Zet a dve nuly, Zet i dwa zera, Zoo - Um Z E Dois Zeros, Zoo (Z és két nulla), Зед и два нуля, Зед и две нули, 动物园, 一加二的故事
Film rating
7.1
Rate15 votes
7.2IMDb
Updated 25 January 2025
Quotes
Alba BewickIn the land of the legless the one-legged woman is queen.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.