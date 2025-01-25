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Poster of A Zed & Two Noughts
7.1
Kinoafisha Films A Zed & Two Noughts
7.1

A Zed & Two Noughts

, 1985
A Zed and Two Noughts
Great Britain, Netherlands / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Zed & Two Noughts
7.1

Cast

Andréa Ferréol
Andréa Ferréol
Alba Bewick
Eric Deacon
Oliver Deuce
Brian Deacon
Oswald Deuce
Frances Barber
Frances Barber
Venus de Milo
Agnès Brulet
Beta Bewick
Gerard Thoolen
Van Meegeren
Joss Ackland
Van Hoyten
Jim Davidson
Joshua Plate
Guusje van Tilborgh
Caterina Bolnes
Ken Campbell
Stephen Pipe
Director Peter Greenaway
Writer Peter Greenaway, Walter Donohue
Composer Michael Nyman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 4 October 1985
Release date
4 October 1985 Russia 16+
20 August 1987 Germany
4 October 1985 Great Britain
4 October 1985 Kazakhstan
23 January 1986 Netherlands
4 October 1985 Romania 18+
25 May 1990 USA
4 October 1985 Ukraine
Production British Film Institute (BFI), Allarts Enterprises, Artificial Eye
Also known as
A Zed & Two Noughts, Zoo, A Zed and Two Noughts, Ein Z und zwei Nullen, Ena zita kai dyo midenika, Hayvanat Bahçesi, Lo zoo di Venere, Um Z e Dois Zeros, Una zeta y dos ceros, Z és két nulla, Z ir du nuliai, Z+00, z00, Z00, liv skönhet död, Zet a dve nuly, Zet i dwa zera, Zoo - Um Z E Dois Zeros, Zoo (Z és két nulla), Зед и два нуля, Зед и две нули, 动物园, 一加二的故事

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 25 January 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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