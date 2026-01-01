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Poster of Insignificance
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Insignificance
6.5

Insignificance

, 1985
Insignificance
Great Britain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Insignificance
6.5

Synopsis

Four 1950s icons meet in the same hotel room and two of them discover more in common between them than they ever anticipated.

Cast

Michael Emil
Theresa Russell
Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Gary Busey
Gary Busey
Will Sampson
Will Sampson
Patrick Kilpatrick
Director Nicolas Roeg
Writer Terry Johnson
Composer Stanley Myers, Hans Zimmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 11 May 1985
Release date
2 August 1985 Russia 16+
4 October 1985 Australia
1 January 1986 Brazil
12 February 1986 France
24 October 1985 Germany
2 August 1985 Kazakhstan
21 March 1986 Portugal
2 August 1985 USA
2 August 1985 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $6,000,000
Production Zenith Entertainment, Recorded Picture Company (RPC), CEA Studios
Also known as
Insignificance, Insignificancia, She's the Bomb, A színésznő és a relativitás, Allt är relativt, Alt er relativt, Beznačajnost, Błahostka, C'est une bombe, Einstein & Marilyn: O Encontro do Século, Insignificance - Die verflixte Nacht, La signora in bianco, Malícia Atômica, Mia nyhta me tin Marilyn, Neînsemnatii, Neznachitelnost, Nichtozhestvo, Önemsizlik, Pigen og professoren, Uma Noite Inesquecível, Une nuit de réflexion, Yhtä tyhjän kanssa, Z przymrużeniem oka, Μια νύχτα με τη Μέριλιν, Незначителност, Ничтожество, इंसिगनिफिकन्स, マリリンとアインシュタイン

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

The Actress I only said I knew, because you said you knew.
The Professor I lied. Knowledge isn't truth. It's just mindless agreement. You agree with me, I agree with someone else - we all have knowledge. We haven't come any closer to the truth. You can never understand anything by agreeing, by making definitions. Only by turning over the possibilities. That's called thinking. If I say I know, I stop thinking. As long as I keep thinking, I come to understand. That way, I might approach some truth.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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