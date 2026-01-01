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Poster of The Journey of Natty Gann
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Journey of Natty Gann
7.0

The Journey of Natty Gann

, 1985
The Journey of Natty Gann
USA / Adventure, Family, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Journey of Natty Gann
7.0

Synopsis

In the 1930s, a tomboyish girl runs away from her guardian to join her single father who is 2,000 miles away, because there was work there.

Cast

John Cusack
John Cusack
Harry
Jed
Wolf
Ray Wise
Ray Wise
Sol Gann
Lainie Kazan
Lainie Kazan
Connie
Barry Miller
Parker
Meredith Salenger
Natty Gann
John Finnegan
John Finnegan
Logging Boss
Scatman Crothers
Scatman Crothers
Sherman
Verna Bloom
Farm Woman
Bruce M. Fischer
Charlie Linfield
Director Jeremy Kagan
Writer Jeanne Rosenberg
Composer James Horner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 25 September 1985
Release date
20 February 1986 Germany
29 March 1986 Ireland G
20 March 1986 Netherlands
27 September 1985 Portugal M/6
25 September 1985 USA
MPAA PG
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $9,708,373
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Silver Screen Partners II
Also known as
The Journey of Natty Gann, Natty Gann, Die Abenteuer der Natty Gann, Viagem Clandestina, Babamı Arıyorum, Calatoria lui Natty Gann, Cesta Natty Gannovej, De avontuurlijke reis van Natty Gann, Die Reise von Natty Gann, El viaje de Natty Gann, Ha-Massa Shel Natty Gann, Il viaggio di Natty Gann, Kulkurityttö ja villikoira, Natty Gann och varghunden, Natty Gann utazása, Natty Ganns Reise ins Abenteuer, Natty Gunn's Journey, Natty Story, Natty y el lobo, Podróż Natty Gann, Post 5PM Natty Gann, Putovanje Natty Gann, To ateleioto taxidi, Το ατελείωτο ταξίδι, Το ταξίδι της Νάττυ Γκανν, Путешествие Нэтти Ганн, नटी गैन की यात्रा, ナティ物語, 狼女傳奇, De Reis van Natty Gann

Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack The Journey of Natty Gann
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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