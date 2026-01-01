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Poster of The Jayne Mansfield Story
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Jayne Mansfield Story
5.9

The Jayne Mansfield Story

, 1980
The Jayne Mansfield Story
USA / Drama, Biography / 18+
Poster of The Jayne Mansfield Story
5.9

Cast

Loni Anderson
Jayne Mansfield
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Mickey Hargitay
Ray Buktenica
Bob Garrett
Kathleen Lloyd
Carol Sue Peters
G. D. Spradlin
Gerald Conway
Dave Shelley
Barry Charles
Laura Jacoby
Jayne Marie - Age 6
Whitney Rydbeck
Photographer
John Medici
Bud Leland
Lewis Arquette
Publicity Man
Director Dick Lowry, Dick Lowry
Writer Charles Dennis, Martha Saxton, Nancy Gayle, Stephen Karpf
Composer Jimmie Haskell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 29 October 1980
Release date
29 October 1980 Russia 16+
29 October 1980 Brazil 14
29 October 1980 Kazakhstan
29 October 1980 Ukraine
Production Alan Landsburg Productions
Also known as
The Jayne Mansfield Story, Die Jayne Mansfield Story, La historia de Jayne Mansfield, A História de Jayne Mansfield, En stjernes skæbne, Historien om Jayne Mansfield, Jayne Mansfield Story, Jayne Mansfield: A Symbol of the 50's, Jayne Mansfield: Símbolo Sexual, Jayne Mansfieldi lugu, La storia di Jayne Mansfield, Mitt liv med Jayne Mansfield, Opowieść o Jayne Mansfield, Povestea unui star: Jayne Mansfield, Priča o Džejn Mensfild, Priča o Jayne Mansfield, История Джейн Менсфилд, 愛しのジェーン・マンスフィールド

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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