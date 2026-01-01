Menu
Date
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Date

Date

Date 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 20 December 1982
Release date
20 December 1982 USSR
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Svidaniye, Свидание
Director
Aleksandr Itygilov
Cast
Olga Mateshko
Galina Makarova
Panteleymon Krymov
Panteleymon Krymov
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.7
10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Stills
