Films
18+
Drama
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
1982
World premiere
20 December 1982
Release date
20 December 1982
USSR
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Svidaniye, Свидание
Director
Aleksandr Itygilov
Cast
Olga Mateshko
Galina Makarova
Panteleymon Krymov
Sergey Nikonenko
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Date
5.6
Accused wedding
(1986)
6.8
Smirennoe kladbishche
(1989)
7.1
Farewell of a Slav Woman
(1985)
6.8
Osenniye sny
(1987)
6.4
Bear Skin Is for Sale
(1980)
6.6
Yesli mozhesh, prosti...
(1984)
5.9
Syn chempiona
(1978)
7.4
Eto mi, Gospodi...
(1990)
6.3
Sekretnyy eshelon
(1994)
7.9
An Unfinished Piece for Mechanical Piano
(1976)
6.7
Composition for Victory Day
(1998)
6.8
Master i Margarita
(2006)
Stills
